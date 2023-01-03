Hitman developer IO Interactive is rebranding Hitman 3 as Hitman World of Assassination and bundling in content from Hitman 1 and 2 starting January 26. This significant change was detailed in a recent blog post, where the developer explained how it aims to simplify and streamline its existing Hitman content. In simpler terms, players who own Hitman World of Assassination will gain access to Hitman 1, 2, and 3. This leaves the rebranded package as the only available option to play the recent Hitman trilogy. Those who already own Hitman 3 are getting a free upgrade to the World of Assassination, too.

“Essentially, these two changes will mean that all new players and existing Hitman 3 owners will have the same base content ownership,” explained IO Interactive. “There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with that.”

Hitman World of Assassination will cost $70 and includes all Hitman 1 content, the base Hitman 2 package, and base Hitman 3 package. Players will then have the option to pick up a Deluxe Pack for $30, which includes all previously released DLC for both Hitman 2 and 3. Players who already have some but not all of the DLC will have the option to purchase what they’re missing at a reduced price. World of Assassination and its Deluxe Pack offer around six years of assassination content for $100. So, if you’ve been interested in seeing what Hitman has to offer, there’s never been a better time to jump in.

IO summarized the changes like this:

For many players, it will mean free content to enjoy. For others, it will mean significantly cheaper DLC prices. For new players, who probably aren’t reading this here, they’ll have a much better experience buying Hitman games. The changes have also been made with the Freelancer game mode in mind, where being able to easily access all locations from across the World of Assassination is paramount to maximising your enjoyment. Between now and when these changes come into effect, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the reactions and questions that arise.

IO’s infamous bald killer gets a facelift with Hitman World of Assassination later this month. Meanwhile, the company is hard at work on a new James Bond game.