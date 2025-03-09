Complete Hollow Era Resurreccion Tier List and Guide [RELEASE]

In Hollow Era, Resurreccion transforms your build by unlocking powerful abilities and changing your playstyle completely. Whether your build needs power, mobility, or ranged options, each form offers a unique way to dominate fights. Embracing your Resurreccion is the key to mastering the combat, so make sure to carefully read our Hollow Era Resurreccion tier list and guide below.

Hollow Era Resurreccions Tier List

Sadly, Murcielago stands atop all other Resurreccions in Hollow Era. The others are, unfortunately, not good enough even to go into the A tier. Thus, it remains empty. This does not mean that they are bad – they are simply not close to Murcielago in terms of power and versatility. Any of the others can be useful and are great for starting and learning combat in Hollow Era.

Hollow Era Resurreccions List

Below is a complete and detailed list of all Resurreccions in Hollow Era:

Resurrección Abilities • Z: The user flies into the air before crashing down toward their cursor.

• X: The user sends out a cero using their finger.

• C: The user uses their wings to propel themselves forward, flying into anything and doing damage. This also lifesteals.

• Ultimate: Lanza del Relámpago: The user tosses their spear into the air, with it soon crashing down onto their cursor and unleashing a devastating attack. • Z: The user unleashes an orb of miasma that attacks their opponent.

• X: The user sends out a miasma slash.

• C: The user flies into the air before slamming down, creating a small explosion.

• Ultimate: The user unleashes a wave of miasma that crashes down onto their opponent before rushing away. • Z: The user unleashes a burst with both guns.

• X: The user temporarily transforms their guns into swords before slashing forward, dragging their opponent with • them.

• C: The user summons a pack of wolves. They can hold this move for a few seconds, summoning even more wolves, before unleashing them to attack their opponent.

• Ultimate: Cero Metraletta: The user unleashes a barrage of ceroes at their opponent. • Z: The user charges for a second before flying forward with a slash.

• X: The user performs a 3-combo slash.

• C: The user sends out reiatsu bursts that fly forward.

• Ultimate: The user jumps into the air before sending two slashes that cause lingering devastation.

All Resurreccions are useful in some way. Testing them and experimenting in combat is the best way to learn which one suits your playstyle the best. Pantera is good for closing gaps and getting in your opponent’s face, while Arrogante is a good ranged option while remaining mobile.

And that’s all you need to know from our Hollow Era Resurreccion tier list and guide. For more related content, check out our Hollow Era Shikai Tier List and our Hollow Era Codes for freebies and goodies.

