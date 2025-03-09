Complete Hollow Era Shikai Tier List and Guide

In Hollow Era, finding the right Shikai for you is crucial, as they can change the way you play completely. Whether you focus on offense, defense, mobility, or explosive damage, these Shikai will serve you well. Mastering your Shikai is the key to dominating your opponents, so follow along with our Hollow Era Shikai tier list and guide to make sure you choose the right one.

Recommended Videos

Hollow Era Shikai Tier List

Image by Tiermaker

All Shikai in Hollow Era are strong, but not all are equal. Ryuujin Jakka, like in Bleach itself, is incredibly strong compared to other Shikai. It stands out not only for its abilities but also its explosive damage output. If you are not lucky enough to get it at the start, Benihime is a versatile and fun option to try as a beginner.

Hollow Era Shikai List

Below is a complete and detailed list of all Shikai from Hollow Era:

Shikai Abilities An extremely powerful and explosive Shikai that is best used in an all-out offensive playstyle. It has a lot of offensive options and DoT to follow them up with.



• Z: The user unleashes a burst of fire from their sword, flying forward and burning anyone it hits.

• X: The user performs a slash, creating a burst of fire around them.

• C: The user lunges forward, impaling their opponent with their sword before unleashing a burst of fire.

• Ultimate: The user summons pillars of fire around them, burning anyone caught within them. A very versatile and mobile Shikai, meant for in-and-out style combat and crowd control.



• Z: The user manifests ice under their feet and skates. Anyone you run into will be frozen.

• X: The user unleashes an ice pillar where their cursor is.

• C: The user summons an ice dragon that flies into the air before crashing down where their cursor is.

• Ultimate: The user charges energy for a second, then proceeds to unleash it and freeze everything around them. A good offensive Shikai that is best used from a distance. Easy to use but hard to master.



• Z: The user transforms their petals into a sword, sending it forward. This can hit multiple enemies before it flies back.

• X: The user unleashes a burst of petals, bringing their opponent into the air with them.

• C: The user transforms their petals into a tornado, sending it forward.

• Ultimate: The user summons their petals on the ground where their cursor is, and they soon fly up and bring their opponent with them. An excellent starting Shikai, good at many different aspects of battle.



• Z: The user sends forth a slash of energy.

• X: The user creates a net, trapping anyone before exploding and dealing damage.

• C: The user sends out 3 slashes toward their cursor.

• Ultimate: The user flies into the air, sending down a massive barrage of missiles that deal high damage. A basic Shikai, meant for close-quarter combat and dishing out a lot of damage quickly.



• Z: The user sends out a Getsuga Tenshou.

• X: The user unleashes a getsuga that grabs any opponent before flying into the air and exploding.

• C: The user dashes forward before slashing.

• Ultimate: The user sends out an even larger Getsuga Tenshou.

As we can see, going down from Ryuujin Jakka to Zangetsu is quite a change. Zangetsu is a simple but effective Shikai, but it simply cannot compare to the raw power and versatility of Ryuujin Jakka. Each Shikai has unique abilities and uses, so make sure to experiment before deciding which one you want to commit to.

That does it for our Hollow Era Shikai tier list and guide. Check out our Hollow Era Codes article for free goodies and amazing rewards.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy