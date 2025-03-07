Complete Hollow Era Shinigami Progression Guide

Hollow Era is another Roblox hit straight out of the Bleach anime universe. In this guide, we will address progression as a Shinigami (Soul Reaper), one of two archetypes you can play, with Hollow being the second one. So, unsheathe your sword, muster your Reiatsu, and let’s dive into this Hollow Era Shinigami progression guide.

Recommended Videos

How to Become a Shinigami in Hollow Era

At the beginning of the game, you are effectively dead and act like a Soul Spirit. To become a Shinigami, or Soul Reaper, you must accept the first quest given to you by visiting an NPC called Hurt Shinigami. She is actively calling for help, and once you accept the role of Shinigami, there is no turning back: you can’t play and progress as a Hollow. That is unless you endure becoming Visored, but more on that later on. If you desperately want to play like a Hollow, consult our guide on Hollow progression.

Screenshot by The Escapist

During the Shinigami / Hollow selection of paths, you have to be somewhat quick. If you choose to become a Hollow, all you have to do is break your chain, but if you opt for Shinigami, the chain will slowly start to break regardless of your actions. Every two minutes, one of the chain sections will break, and if you ignore this long enough, the chain will break altogether, and you will inevitably become a Hollow. In this case, check out our resurrection moves lists which will be your Hollow end game.

Hollow Era Shinigami Quests Guide

Your next quest will be to purify 6 Lost Souls since Shinigamis are supposed to purify Lost Souls and defeat Hollow in order to maintain the balance between life and death. After that, you can pick up your next quest from the NPC standing near Hurt Shinigami on the right, and you’ll have to deliver a letter to a Doctor friend near the hospital.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is a great chance to learn all of your powers during the first couple of quests. Make sure to get a $1,000 random sword of power in a Urakara shop, and if you are funded enough, we advise you to use the bust stop as a teleport/fast travel for $200 since the map is quite big and involves a lot of running around. Optionally, you can go to the menu, enter the Robux Shop, and purchase the infinite fast travel for an acceptable amount of 149 Robux.

Screenshot by The Escapist

From that point, the quests soldier on, and at all times, they are marked with a red crosshair. First, you must defeat one Hollow, then defeat 5 Corrupted Shinigamis, grip and hold them, and so on until you reach level 15. Now, there are several types of quests you can engage in: repeatable quests you can easily find following the marker, progression quests, and quests linked to the paths you can follow, such as Vizard and Airwalk.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Full Soul Reaper Skill Tree and Reiatsu

To get the best out of your Shinigami Reiatsu, you have to plan carefully how to invest your precious skill points while adventuring. On your Reiastu Skill Tree, there are many powerful abilities called Kido, and all of them are exclusively available to Shinigami characters.

The Kido and Reiatsu Nodes are quite straightforward: the former increases the damage you deal with Kido skills, and the latter increases your maximum Reiatsu output. As for Kido abilities, they are listed below next to their description.

Caja Negacion : Forms a beam of lightning from your finger forward. Combined with Electric , it spreads electricity from the target outwards.

: Forms a beam of lightning from your finger forward. Combined with , it spreads electricity from the target outwards. Shakkaho : A red ball of energy forms in your hand, producing an explosion upon impact on the target in front of you. By using Ragdoll , this skill enables you to ragdoll opponents, while the deployment of Fire will set the foe on fire.

: A red ball of energy forms in your hand, producing an explosion upon impact on the target in front of you. By using , this skill enables you to ragdoll opponents, while the deployment of Fire will set the foe on fire. Chain Bind : You summon chains of energy, wrapping the enemy and pulling them towards you.

: You summon chains of energy, wrapping the enemy and pulling them towards you. Prison of Light : Six light rods appear around the enemy, rendering him immobilised. Quite a powerful skill for agile enemies.

: Six light rods appear around the enemy, rendering him immobilised. Quite a powerful skill for agile enemies. Thunder Sear: A ball of lightning moves in front of you slowly, causing electric damage to nearby foes and exploding upon contact. A perfect “cleaner” and crowd controller.

How to Get Shikai in Hollow Era

To get a Shikai in the Hollow Era, you must grind to level 15 and visit Urihiro. There, you will take a Shikai Training quest, available for level 15 players or higher. Your task is to defeat Urahara Kisuke for a reward of 1.700 exp, and once you resolve it, you can start using Shikai powers.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Warning: If you are playing anything less than a fully optimized hero, you will have a hard time beating Kisuke at level 15. If you think you are not equipped or skilled enough, you can freely grind up to level 25 or above and then tackle this demanding challenge.

Using Shikai

As soon as you unlock Shikai, a random mighty ability will be given to your weapon. Naturally, if you don’t like your sword’s new power, you can always visit Urahara Shop and re-roll it for cash.

The game also utilizes a Rage Bar, filling a small amount whenever you take or deal damage. Once your Rage Bar is full and pulsating, you can press Y (default keybind) to activate Shikai. It ends automatically when you deplete your reserves of Reiatsu or when you hold the key Y.

Hollow Era Shikai Mastering

Your Shikai Mastery Level is determined by the number of Mastery Points you earn during the game. You can get one Mastery Point whenever you deploy your Shikai Skills, and it’s crucial to collect them quickly because your Rage Bar is directly affected by your Mastery Level. The higher the Mastery Level, the less Rage you will spend during active usage.

All Mastery Levels have different aura effects, granting you better and better powers as you progress. In addition, each Mastery Level is presented by the character’s different looks and effects.

Mastery Level 1 : 1-149 Points. Grants Transparent Aura.

: 1-149 Points. Grants Transparent Aura. Mastery Level 2 : 150-299 Points. Grants a brighter aura packed with particles.

: 150-299 Points. Grants a brighter aura packed with particles. Mastery Level 3 : 300-499 Points. Grants a Lightning boost.

: 300-499 Points. Grants a Lightning boost. Mastery Level 4: 500+ Points. Grants a zone of flying stones around you.

Becoming a Visored in the Hollow Era

As mentioned at the beginning, once you choose to play as Soul Reaper, there is no turning back, and the path of Hollow is no longer available. However, once you become Visored, your Shinigami will be able to break the barrier dividing Hollow and Shinigami, thus allowing you to switch between the two effectively with the help of your Hollow Mask.

But not so fast! First, you must reach level 50 or higher before you can attempt to become a master of the Vizard fighting style. Grinding to level 50 will unlock all three styles, Kido, Kendo, and the abovementioned Vizard. The Vizard quest can be obtained at the Vizard’s Warehouse since Vizards are a group of Shinigami that managed to acquire Hollow powers, according to the Bleach canon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Fans of the Bleach universe know this all too well, and to become a full-pledged Visored, you will have to rely on Hogyoku – a strange orb used to annihilate the barriers between Hollow and Shinigami. As a bonus, Hogyoku can bring to the world the most secretive desires of characters surrounding the orb.

To get your own Hogyoku, you must defeat the King of Hueco Mundo, who is a boss, of course. However, the drop rate for this item is only 1%, so be mentally prepared for this task. Also, this is just the first step of unlocking the Visored progression, and right after that, you must obtain the Vizard fighting style.

Hollow Era Visored Mastering

When you become a Visored, you’ll immediately get a taste of some neat perks and buffs. Your Mask Control helps you reduce the chance of becoming controlled by your hollow, and with the Visored node, you prolong the time you can wear the mask, increasing your damage output when using freshly gained hollow powers.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Visored Abilities in Hollow Era

Hollow Mask : The mask gives you the ability to take control over your inner Hollow. From now on, you can put the mask on command.

: The mask gives you the ability to take control over your inner Hollow. From now on, you can put the mask on command. Cero : This Hollow ability enables the user to charge a beam of Reiatsu, dealing solid damage on its path.

: This Hollow ability enables the user to charge a beam of Reiatsu, dealing solid damage on its path. Final Cero : An epic power granting you the option to pin the enemy down and crush it with the mighty Cero from above.

: An epic power granting you the option to pin the enemy down and crush it with the mighty Cero from above. Vasto Rage: This is what you wanted the whole time: to unleash your full potential as a Hollow by turning into the mightiest Hollow type for a limited amount of time.

What About Hollow Era Bankai?

Unfortunately, at the moment of writing this Hollow Era Soul Reaper guide, Bankai was not available. It is safe to assume that Bankai will be added in some of the future updates since the game is quite popular among Oblox players. Sadly, there seems to be no confirmation of an update release date yet, so the best we can do is to hope for a swift Bankai update.

Hollow Era Tips and Tricks

If you start to feel disoriented in the combat, you can use the lockup button to fix your primary enemy target. Since the game is buggy and laggy from time to time, this can save you a lot of trouble. This is especially true when you’re pinned down by huge Hollows in a situation where you can’t move, but you don’t take any damage either, so the screen just spins around your stuck hero until the enemy somehow manages to kill you, and you respawn.

to fix your primary enemy target. Since the game is buggy and laggy from time to time, this can save you a lot of trouble. This is especially true when you’re pinned down by huge Hollows in a situation where you can’t move, but you don’t take any damage either, so the screen just spins around your stuck hero until the enemy somehow manages to kill you, and you respawn. Learn how to block enemy attacks ASAP. This is very important because even low-level enemies can inflict vicious damage, and your vitality bar is not refilling quickly enough.

attacks ASAP. This is very important because even low-level enemies can inflict vicious damage, and your vitality bar is not refilling quickly enough. Whenever you die, you will lose a little money, but the bigger problems present walking from the spawning place to your latest quest targets. Invest in the bus teleport if you can spare the coins; it’s totally worth it.

if you can spare the coins; it’s totally worth it. When you start collecting Skill Points, invest in Strength and Speed first. We know that Sword, Vitality, and especially Reiatsy are also super-cool abilities, but what you need the most in the beginning are main damage output and hasty movement.

first. We know that Sword, Vitality, and especially Reiatsy are also super-cool abilities, but what you need the most in the beginning are main damage output and hasty movement. Whenever in doubt, press and hold J (default keybind) to reveal all the markers around Karakura with your Reiatsu sense.

(default keybind) to reveal all the markers around with your Reiatsu sense. Hollows are also super-fun to play, and they also have their own perks, but if doing chores and grinds annoys you, Shinigami is a better solution. Simply put, Hollows are a nightmare when it comes to chores and repetitive playing experiences.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This concludes our Hollow Era Shinigami Listed progression. Keep in mind that the game is still under development, so expect bugs and lag, even with high-performance desktop computers. Until they fix the bugs, you can always claim your Hollow Era codes and buff yourself early on – you’re gonna need it!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy