Honkai Star Rail: Operation Memoria Snapshot Event Guide

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4 features a limited-time event called Operation Memoria Snapshot. In this mini-game, you need to capture pictures of wild trash cans in Xianzhou Luofu.

How to Complete Operation Memoria Snapshot Event in Honkai: Star Rail

The Operation Memoria Snapshot limited-time event in Honkai: Star Rail consists of six stages. Although you must hunt and take photos of memoria trash cans in Xianzhou Luofu, you won’t be able to control where you are heading. Each level has its own path, and the only thing you can influence is the position of the camera reticle and when you take a photo.

Three Types of Trash Cans

You can encounter three types of trash cans in the event. The most common one is bronze, while silver is rarer. The most valuable trash can that you can discover is colored gold. Each trash can has different points, but you should aim to photograph them all.

Bronze: 100

Silver: 150

Gold: 200

Capture Gold Trash Cans’ Special Action

While you can take regular pictures of the trash cans, you can obtain extra points by photographing the gold trash cans’ special action. Each gold trash can has a unique position that can give you 100 extra points in the event. Remember to snap a picture when the camera reticle turns golden.

Watch Out for Bushes

While the majority of the trash cans can be found standing in the open, some love to hide in hard-to-see spots. One favorite location where you may find them is behind the bushes. Since there are many plants in Xianzhou Luofu, ensure that your camera reticle is pointed at these spots if you are near one.

Keep an Eye on Your Progress

Although you can’t move around while playing this mini-game, you can still keep track of your progress. The bar at the bottom shows you how much time you have left before you reach the finish line. On the other hand, you can look at the top left corner to see how many trash cans you can photograph on the current level. You can also see whether or not you’ve gained enough points to get the highest trophy.

All Operation Memoria Snapshot Event Rewards

If you fail to obtain the full score, I highly recommend attempting the level again so you can claim all rewards in Operation Memoria Snapshot. Although this limited-time event is simple, it offers a decent number of Stellar Jades that you can save for future pulls.

Tracks of Destiny x1

Stellar Jade x500

Traveler’s Guide x12

Refined Aether x6

Lost Crystal x6

Lupitoxin Sawteeth x30

Credit x240,000

Honkai: Star Rail is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.

