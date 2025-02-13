Hot to Get Tier II/Fine Weapons and Armor in Avowed

In Avowed, keeping your weapons upgraded is vital. In the beginning of the game, most of the weapons and enemies you’ll encounter will be Common, or Level I. However, they’ll eventually scale to Level II, and you’ll need Fine gear to meet the rise in difficulty. Here’s how you can get Tier II/Fine weapons and armor in Avowed.

How to Upgrade Weapons and Armor from Common (I) to Fine (II) in Avowed

While some weapons and armor will spawn or be purchasable as Fine Quality, others will need to be upgraded to meet this status. In Avowed, gear has two different ways to track its effectiveness. The first is Quality. Quality is shown with a descriptor, color, and Roman Numeral. Common, Green weapons and armor are noted with I. Fine, blue weapons are noted with II. There are also three additional levels between each Quality, from +1 to +3.

To upgrade gear from Common (I) to Fine (II), you’ll need to head to a Party Camp. At each Party Camp there is a workbench where you can upgrade your weapons and armor. Each level between +1 and +3 must be completed. Each of these levels will have their own required materials to upgrade, depending on the type of gear. Once you’ve completed the +3 upgrade, you can upgrade it to Fine (II) This will require a form of Adra. This is a rare, valuable crystal which is typically awarded from Quest completion, purchased at Merchants, or from breaking down Unique weapons and armor.

Where to Find and Purchase Fine (II) Weapons and Armor in Avowed

While upgrading weapons and armor can be helpful, it also requires a lot of resources. If you’re looking for other ways to find Fine (II) weapons and armor within the Living Lands, they can be found early in your play through in Dawnshore on rare occasion. Fine (II) gear can spawn on slain enemies Level II, especially Bounties. However, Common weapons and armor do far less damage and have less resistance to Level II enemies, so make sure to bring plenty of health potions.

Fine weapons and armor are also available for purchase at some of the Merchants in Paradis. Access to be Paradis will be granted to the Envoy shortly after defeating the Dreamscourge infested bear boss fight in Dawnshore in the early hours of the Main Quest. A pair of sister Merchants sell some especially helpful fine gear near the Bounty Board in Paradis. Whereas the fittingly named Merlylin will sell Fine items used for magic like grimoire and wands, her blacksmith sister sells more standard weapons and armor (pictured above) at the next stall over.

And that’s how to get Fine weapons and armor in Avowed.

