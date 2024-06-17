House Did Aemond Lose His Eye in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is back with Season 2, and while you’re watching the show you might be left wondering when exactly Aemond lost his eye. Well, as a refresher here’s a look at exactly what went down leading to this partial blindness.

How did Aemond Targaryen Lose His Eye?

Screenshot via HBO

Aemond Targaryen lost his eye as a child while fighting with his nephew Lucerys Velaryon. During the fight, Aemond’s eye is cut with a knife leaving him permanently blind on that side.

After taming Vhagar and riding the massive dragon for the first time Aemond headed back to the castle before being confronted by his cousins Baela and Rhaena along with his nephews Jacaerys and Lucerys.

The girls accuse him of stealing Vhagar and this starts a fight that goes from verbal to physical quickly. The trigger that set in motion him losing his eye was when he called Jacaerys a Strong, suggesting that his father wasn’t Laenor Velaryon, and instead was Harwin Strong, meaning their mother was unfaithful.

After hearing this insult Jacaerys slashes Aemond’s face with a dagger causing life-long damage in his left eye, ultimately leading to it being removed and replaced by a Sapphire. If you’d like a refresher on how all of this went down you can watch it take place in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 7.

This event also happens in the source material, George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, however, the people around when it takes place do differ slightly from the HBO series.

As we know Aemond did get his revenge against Jacaerys leading to even more conflict and if you want to see how that plays out then you’ll want to stay up to date with Season 2. House of the Dragon’s second season is streaming now on Max.

