House of the Dragon: Is Aegon Targaryen Alive?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5.

Recommended Videos

King Aegon II Targaryen suffered some pretty major injuries in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4’s climactic Battle at Rook’s Rest. So, is Aegon Targaryen still alive in Season 2, Episode 5?

Related: House of the Dragon: Is Ulf Really Daemon Targaryen’s Half-Brother?

Did Aegon Targaryen Survive the Battle at Rook’s Rest?

Yep, Aegon Targaryen’s still alive in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 – but just barely! Indeed, Aegon’s in such bad shape that everyone acts like he kicked the bucket during Episode 5’s early scenes. Heck, there’s even a horse-drawn casket rolling through the streets of King’s Landing! It’s all misdirection by writer Ti Mikkel and director Clare Kilner, however, and the king’s “coffin” is really a stretcher on wheels. But Aegon probably wishes he was dead, given how seriously hurt he is.

Related: House of the Dragon: Did Aemond Try to Kill Aegon?

As we witness first-hand, Aegon’s body is severely burned – Vhagar’s fiery breath even melted part of his armor into his skin (gross) – and he has multiple broken bones. And if that’s not enough, Grand Maester Orwyle tells the Small Council he suspects Aegon sustained internal injuries, as well. So, don’t expect Aegon to resume his perch on the Iron Throne any time soon. On the plus side, he defies Orwyle’s worst-case diagnosis by the end of House of the Dragon Season 2’s fifth installment, partially regaining consciousness during one of Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower’s visits.

Does Aegon Targaryen Survive in the Book?

Yep, King Aegon II Targaryen also makes it out of the Battle at Rook’s Rest alive in House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood. His wounds are just as bad, though (right down to the melted armor). Fire & Blood also supplies a timeline for Aegon’s recovery; it’s a potentially spoiler-y subject, so stop reading now if you want to enjoy House of the Dragon‘s remaining installments fresh.

Related: House of the Dragon: How Does Vhagar Die in the Book?

Still here? Great. So, according to Fire & Blood, Aegon spends an entire year bedridden and almost permanently zonked out of his mind on the milk of the poppy opiate potion. Aegon’s quality of life isn’t much better when he’s back on his feet, either. His body’s covered in scars and his posture is hunched over. However, none of that stops Aegon from saddling up on his dragon, Sunfyre, again. He takes part in yet another ill-fated aerial duel shortly after his recovery, winding up with two broken legs. He eventually learns to walk again, but he’s partially crippled for life.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy