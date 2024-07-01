House of the Dragon: Ser Gwayne’s Relationship to Alicent Hightower, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3, “The Burning Mill.”

House of the Dragon‘s latest installment, “The Burning Mill,” introduces a new foil for Ser Criston Cole: Ser Gwayne Hightower. Given Ser Gwayne’s last name, he obviously has some relationship to Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower – so, here’s how they’re connected, in case you missed it.

How Ser Gwayne and Alicent Hightower Are Connected in House of the Dragon

Ser Gwayne Hightower is Alicent Hightower’s brother. As such, he’s also the son of another of House of the Dragon‘s key players, Ser Otto Hightower. This explains why Ser Gwayne is such a jerk to Ser Criston when Alicent introduces them to each other in “The Burning Mill”: because Criston took Otto’s job. Despite Ser Gwayne’s obvious animosity towards Criston, Alicent nevertheless insists that her brother accompany him on his mission to shore up support for the Green Targaryen camp in the Riverlands.

Presumably, her goal is to exert control over Criston through Ser Gwayne, although this ultimately doesn’t happen. On the contrary, Ser Gwayne’s sassy attitude results in the Black Targaryens discovering him, Cole, and the rest of their company. By the time Episode 3’s credits roll, Ser Gwayne appears understandably more inclined to follow Criston’s lead.

Interestingly, much of the above isn’t in House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood. The book largely glosses over Ser Gwayne’s activities at this point in the timeline. All we know is that he was part of a group King Aegon II Targaryen grudgingly dispatched to Dragonstone on a peace mission. House of the Dragon is yet to adapt this material. Oh, and there’s a slight difference in Ser Gwayne and Alicent’s sibling relationship in Fire & Blood. Gwayne is Otto’s youngest son in the book, whereas in House of the Dragon, he’s Otto’s eldest.

Is Ser Gwayne in House of the Dragon Season 1?

Yes, Ser Gwayne does indeed appear (briefly) in House of the Dragon Season 1. He’s one of several knights participating in the Heir’s tournament in Season 1, Episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon.” Ser Gwayne doesn’t exactly make a great first impression, though. After rocking Prince Daemon Targaryen in the first tilt of their joust, Gwayne is unhorsed in the second. It’s not just his pride that’s injured, either. Ser Gwayne’s helmet comes loose and he busts up his face!

Incidentally, keen-eyed viewers will note that a different actor portrays Ser Gwayne in House of the Dragon Season 1. Veteran Game of Thrones stunt performer William Willoughby plays Gwayne in Season 1, presumably because the role was too small to warrant hiring an established star. However, with Alicent’s brother factoring more heavily in Season 2’s narrative, Willoughby is out, and Slow Horses star Freddie Fox is in.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

