House of the Dragon: Who Is The Prince That Was Promised?

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues to invoke the prophecy that puzzled the Game of Thrones fandom for years, who is the Prince that was Promised, fortunately, now there seems to be some clarity. Here’s what we know about who the Prince that was Promised is.

Who Is The Prince That Was Promised?

While we haven’t got a concrete in-text answer as to who the Prince that was Promised is, the Game of Thrones show suggests it is either Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen.

Snow managed to do exactly what the prophecy foretold uniting the realm and saving the living from the threat of the Nightwalkers. While he didn’t dish the final blow himself, he was responsible for bringing together everyone that got the job done, so in the show Game of Thrones, and by proxy House of the Dragon, Jon Snow is the most likely candidate to be the Prince that was Promised.

To achieve this goal Jon called on the help of Daenerys Targaryen, which makes her another key candidate for this prophecy. In fact, the circumstances of her birth align more with the story that has been passed down than those of Jon’s.

With that being the case, neither has been confirmed as the right one in the books. While it’s likely either Jon or Daenerys will be the Prince who was Promised in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books, we’ll have to wait and see to know for sure. It’s also worth mentioning that prophecies in the “Song of Ice and Fire” universe are often misinterpreted, and that can lead to confusion about what they actually mean. This is why you’ll find a lot of people skeptical about calling Jon or Daenerys the one.

Despite this prophecy being a key concept in House of the Dragon, it doesn’t play out during the time that the series is set. As such, Rhaenyra was not the Prince that was Promised as her father believed, but instead being a Targaryen, her lineage still may have produced the eventual prophecy-fulfilling child.

House of the Dragon has already provided new insights into the prophecy and how it has been passed down over generations, so we may get even more answers before the show is done.

If you haven’t yet started watching Season 2, House of the Dragon is available to binge on Max.

