How and When to Taunt in MultiVersus

There is an argument to be made that online fighting games are just a little different from any other genre, even something that leans into cartoony-cuteness like Multiversus. A little bit of bragging is just par for the course, which means knowing how and when to taunt your opponents.

How to Taunt in Multiversus

To taunt in Multiversus you can hit any direction on the d-pad of your controller. If you have yet to get any emotes other than the default, simply hit up on the d-pad. On the keyboard, you can hit 1,2,3, or 4, with the default being set to 1. You can set your emotes and taunts in the Fighter screen, and you can set them up to be different for each fighter, which is a nice touch.

When you should you taunt your opponents

You can taunt at any point, including breaking one out mid-combo, if you wish. The best time to do it is obviously when your opponent cannot take advantage, like at the start of the match. The ACTUAL best time to do it is when it is mostly likely to aggravate your opponent and tilt them, because welcome to online play.

Everyone has their own rules as to how they wish to behave online, but it goes without saying that you shouldn’t break out taunts if you are the kinda person to get salty when the shoe is on the other foot. Definitely don’t taunt if you can’t handle your opponent turning things around and getting the win. Remember, with it’s never a strong look to bust out taunts and then get dumpstered by Shaggy.

