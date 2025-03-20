Commerce has always driven progress, and that doesn’t change in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Of course, not everyone is going about things legitimately. So, if you are wondering just how and where to find all Iron Hand Guild members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this guide is the perfect place to start.

The Iron Hand in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Explained

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

The Iron Hand questline will become available after Naoe has learned the intricacies of the tea ceremony from Imai Sokun, a businessman with good societal standing in Settsu. Eventually, you will meet up with him again, as he expresses concerns about someone impersonating House Imai in the name of illicit business.

It is now up to you to root out this secret merchant syndicate trying to overthrow the real House Imai. There are five different merchants to hunt down, each in charge of various aspects of business, and depending on your preference, there are both non-lethal and lethal ways to go about it.

How and Where To Find All Iron Hand Guild Members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

As one of the earlier objective boards in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the setup is as follows: players will have to explore the world and discover key locations, before using the clues provided to find the actual location of their target. With this guide, you can take the guesswork out of it completely.

Merchant Tamao

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows_20250311162156

As a dealer in contraband, Tamao isn’t exactly low-key about his activities. Skip the intel-gathering portion of the quest, and head to the Yamashiro region. Locate Kyoto, which is the sprawling city in the middle, and find Honpoji Temple, which is on the east side of the city.

From there, go west, and you will locate Merchant Tamao hiding in his brewery. Listen to the staff, who reveal that he is refusing to come out. Catch his attention by smashing all the barrels in the courtyard, and he will eventually come out swinging. Show him the folly of his ways and move on to the next target.

Merchant Kanta

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

As you dive deeper into the Iron Hand in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you will discover that not all of the merchants are complicit as part of the syndicate. Merchant Kanta falls in this category, and you can find him in the Mouth of Seta in the Omi region.

You can still choose to attack, or better yet, use the Observe mechanic to locate vital intel that will show that Kanta is being forced to work for the guild. This will allow you to spare his life, with Kanta moving on to becoming a captain in Imai Sokun’s merchant fleet.

Merchant Ginroku

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows_20250316222104

As for Ginroku, his business is in selling rare delicacies to the richest families around Miyazu Bay. That will take you all the way to the west in the region of Tamba, where Miyazu Bay can be found. His location is just southwest of Miyazu Castle, across the bridge.

Here, you can once again decide to eliminate him for being part of the Iron Hand, or enter the huts nearby and locate an important letter that allows him to escape your wrath. Either he dies or goes on to work with the real House Imai and get access to more affluent clients in Sakai Port.

Merchant Kin-no-suke

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Not everyone is going to be successful in business, but for Merchant Kin-no-suke, his displays of wealth are suspicious, to say the least. Plus, he hires bandits to steal from others to grow his own business, and that warrants an investigation from Naoe and Yasuke. Make your way over to the city of Obama in Wakasa, and just east of the Trading Port will be where you can find him.

Bodyguards will surround him, so deal with them in whichever way you prefer. A quick smoke bomb and assassinations usually do the trick, as long as he is dead on the ground at the end.

Iron Hand

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows_20250316230631

When it is all said and done, we will finally have the location of the head villain at the center of the syndicate, the Iron Hand himself. Unfortunately, he is in a highly secure area, so make sure you are prepared for a long fight to get to him.

His location will be in Tamba, more specifically, the Fukuchiyama Castle, which is near the center of the region itself. As you attack the location, keep looking toward the south side of the castle walls to find the Iron Hand.

He will offer much more resistance than the others. Together, with the guards that are already in the castle, you are better off picking them off one by one before jumping into the confrontation. Once you have dispensed with the Iron Hand, return to Imai Sokun and grab your rewards.

That’s it when it comes to finding all the Iron Hand Guild members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For more help with the game, be sure to search The Escapist.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

