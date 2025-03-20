In a world of conflict and struggles like in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, there are bound to be those who want to take advantage of the chaos and profit from the demise of others. That’s where the likes of the Brotherhood come in, with both Naoe and Yasuke standing guard over the innocent. For those seeking justice and looking to find all Kabukimono members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows to mete out justice, let us help.

Recommended Videos

The Kabukimono

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

The hunt for the Kabukimono will begin in the region of Settsu. Once players are introduced to the kindly priest, Shin’nyo, they will be given the task of hunting down these ronin and saving the region from more trouble.

The Kabukimono is made up of colourful ronin who have no qualms about doing whatever they want or hurting anyone they see fit, with absolutely no regard for the laws of the land. It will be up to the assassins to return the favor, and give the people some peace of mind.

In total, there are eight different targets that fall under the Kabukimono faction.

How and Where to Find All Kabukimono Members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Just like every other target in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the game stops short of telling you where exactly to locate your mark. Instead, you are to explore and discover locations throughout the world, and using the clues provided to eventually narrow down the search radius.

However, if you rather save time and effort, and want a direct line to the ronin, here’s where you can find each of the Kabukimono members in the game:

Ghost General

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

A kabukimono with a large appetite, he leads the Hungry Ghosts gang of ravenous ronin that consumes everything they see. Based on the clues provided, players must make their way to the city of Sakai, located in the southwestern part of the Izumi Settsu region.

Here, go to the western part of the city to find the Money Changer District, which is where you will find the Ghost General. With the numbers game against you, it is highly recommended to pick off the ronin here one by one before engaging, or use Yasuke’s power to even the odds.

Grave Dancer

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Leading the gang of degenerates known as the Defilers, nothing is sacred to the Grave Dancer and his followers. Fully embracing the corruption that has gripped the land, there is no coming back for this ronin.

From the city of Sakai, head northeast along the main road out of the city, and you will find yourself near the Sumiyoshi Shrine, which is south of Osaka as well. It is here where you will find the Grave Dancer among those who have been buried. Send him to his own grave with either the Hidden Blade or any other weapon you fancy.

Ember

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

As the name suggests, the Ember is the leader of the Firebrands, a gang of lordless samurai hellbent on purifying the world with flames and destruction. Prepare to bring them to justice by moving north of Sakai and into Osaka. The path will bring you to the Fishermen’s District, and further north of it will be some burned down buildings.

This is where the Ember is. Be careful of your environment, and try to remove any other combatants before fighting the pyromaniac. Snuff out his flame, and you would have save plenty of people from a burning end.

Big Sueki

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

A fellow who loves his sake, the Big Sueki has a gang of similar tastes, trading honor for the drink and no longer resembling anything of note. Their pursuit of pleasure meant that they did not care for anyone else, and that’s a problem for those who find themselves unwittingly in their path.

Bring the end to the party by going to Muko Post Town just north of Amagasaki Castle, which is found in the western part of Izumi Settsu. If you find yourself near the moat, the location is just nearby. You can use the surrounding bamboo and thickets to conceal an approach, and dish out a party favor of your own in due time. `

Chief Cuckoo

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Once honorable samurai that had a place in the world, the Chief Cuckoo and his cohorts have since fallen on the wrong side of the tracks. Now homeless and lordless, they have begun making life miserable for the peasants, driving them out of their homes.

That cannot come to pass, so head to the city of Katano, which is located centrally in the Izumi Settsu region. At the southern edge of the town will be the Katano Oil Trading location, which is also where the Chief Cuckoo is stationed at. Use the surroundings to your advantage, and bring this villain to an explosive end.

Corrupt Blade/Laughing Man/Peacock

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Once all the other members of the Kabukimono have been dealt with, you will be left with three more members to take down, and the game gives you a choice at this stage. Follow the instructions and make your way to the Nishinomiya Shrine, which is west of Amagasaki Castle.

Look for the main sign at the entrance, and you can either decide to go after each of them separately or lay down the gauntlet and have all three members congregated in one spot. Choosing the latter saves the most time, and if you do so, you must now go to the region of Harima.

From the shrine, go west until you reach Kakogawa Estuary, and from this town, ride northeast, following the roads. This will get you to Takagi Otsuka Fort, which is near to where the three villains are. Go east now, and you should stumble upon the group in a courtyard next to a medium-sized hut. This won’t be an easy fight, but you won’t be fighting alone. Use the NPCs here to distract the enemy, and get in your strikes whenever possible. Eliminate them all to clear the Kabukimono off the table for good completely.

That’s all you need to know about how and where to find all Kabukimono members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For more help with the game, be sure to search The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy