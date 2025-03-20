How and Where to Find Butterfly Collector Members in Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are always many plots to uncover in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. However, the wider conflict is not the only one worth fighting for. So, if you are seeking the group known as the Butterfly Collector and its members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we are here to lend a hand.

The Butterfly Collector in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Explained

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

This particular questline begins in the city of Osaka, which is located in the central part of Izumi Settsu. You will find a lady in the middle of town talking about a game of hunting down origami butterflies, which you can also stumble upon when riding around the city.

After collecting a few of these large paper butterflies, which are always pinned to the trunks of trees with actual butterflies fluttering around them, you will start to uncover some nefarious notes. It appears that the Butterfly Collector is anything but fun, as it is a secret group of women who have their sights on kidnapping children from wealthy families in the area, establishing power and influence.

Naturally, that cannot come to pass, and you will need to hunt down these individuals for such reprehensible acts. In total, there are five members in this faction that can be found in the game.

How and Where To Find All Butterfly Collector Members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Similar to all the other objective boards in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, players will have to work off geographical clues in order to locate the target. Thankfully, you do not have to jump through all the hoops, as we will outline just where exactly you can ride to get to your target.

Shucho

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Her carelessness will prove to be your way into this group, as she has lost the child that she had kidnapped somewhere in the Fishermen’s District in the southeastern tip of Osaka. She is dressed in green and can be found in the intersection looking frantically.

Deliver her the sharp tip of Naoe’s blade or the blunt force of Yasuke’s weapons, and then proceed to save the child, who is hiding behind some horses nearby.

Mucho

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

From the previous location, now make your way northwest across the bridge, and you will find yourself near the Kojo ruins. This particular target has been posing as a family jochu to get close to her targets, and she is currently struggling with her current mark on the road just to the south of the ruins.

Use the spirited child’s resistance as your way to get close, following which the kidnapper will attack without provocation, forcing you to put her down for good. Accompany the child back to her mother, and you can then move on to the next member of the Butterfly Collector faction in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Richo

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

A young woman who is part of the larger group, she likes to disguise herself as someone of a higher standing, even if her language is more in line with the peasants around the city. As you explore the city, you might hear some folks talking about a suspicious woman heading in and out of a bamboo grove, and that’s our target checking if the ransom has been paid for her latest victim.

Head to the northern end of Osaka; more specifically, the Noda Village just across the water, and you will find said bamboo grove. Make your way further in, and you will find Richo dressed in pink. Take her down either stealthily or through full combat, and save the poor child from being lost.

Kacho

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Taking down all of the previous three targets will reveal the leader of the bunch, who is Kacho. Considering the fact that she had instilled such fear in her followers and maintained cult-like control over them, you already know that she is not an easy mark.

Getting to her can be trouble, as she is located just a little north of the Nishinomaru Garden location west of Osaka Castle. This is a restricted zone, so be careful as you approach. Once you see many butterflies flying about, you are in the right spot, so prepare yourself.

Engage her in conversation, and prepare to fight to the death with Kacho. Rather than allow us to find out who she really is, she will perish by your hand, leaving one final loose string to tie up.

Gamemaker

Last but not least, we have the Gamemaker, who is the one who started off the hunt in the first place by giving us the collecting quest. Head back to her location marked on the map, and you will have a choice to make.

As a former victim herself, she created the collecting game in the hope that someone would unravel the mystery and save others from her fate. Whether that warrants punishment for her involvement or a new beginning depends on your own personal opinion, but going for the latter will allow her to adopt a new name and a new life.

Either way, make your decision, and the Butterfly Collector faction will be gone for good, earning you 5,500 XP toward the next level.

And that’s the best way to find the Butterfly Collector and its members in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For more help with the game, be sure to search The Escapist.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

