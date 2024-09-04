How are Mouths Back in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Chainsaw Man Part 2 has been full of fun twists and surprises, including the straight up erasure of mouths in the CSM world. But if you’re wondering how mouths have made a comeback in Chainsaw Man since then, here’s what you need to know.

Why Did Mouths Come Back in Chainsaw Man?

To cut straight to the chase, Yoru punched a hole through Chainsaw Man’s stomach in chapter 176 when she summoned the Tank and Gun devils to her, essentially forcing him to spit out the Mouth devil through his gut. Yoru realized that she no longer needed to use verbal commands to create weapons, so this allowed her to fight back.

This brought the Mouth devil back into existence, which meant that mouths were now a thing again in the world of Chainsaw Man. This means that Chainsaw Man doesn’t necessarily need to vomit or regurgitate in order to bring erased devils back into existence; they just need to be extracted from his body.

Prior to this, it was established that any devils eaten by Chainsaw Man in his true form would be erased from existence and human memory. We’d seen the erasure of the Ear devil, which created a terrifying dystopian world where no one could hear each other. Then, the erasure of mouths resulted in a completely silent chapter with 175, where all we could do was look at the art and infer what was going on from there.

Really, though, the biggest development in 176 was the revelation that Yoru is actually the mother of various weapon devils, including Tank and Gun. It makes sense, considering that these items were created for the purpose of warfare, and it also makes Yoru a lot more terrifying and threatening.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion on how and why mouths are now back in Chainsaw Man. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

