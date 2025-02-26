How Big Is the Monster Hunter Wilds Day One Patch File Size?

Monster Hunter Wilds has just released its day-one patch. The file size is surprisingly large, but players should download it to improve the game’s performance.

Recommended Videos

Monster Hunter Wilds Day One Patch File Size

Monster Hunter Wilds‘ day-one patch has a file size of 18GB, making it a particularly large update. The first major patch was released on PlayStation 5, but Capcom will likely roll it out to other platforms as well. Unfortunately, the developer has yet to release patch notes explaining the changes introduced in this update.

Many fans believe that this day-one patch will add high-resolution textures to the game. After all, the review copies that many reviewers received lacked the high-resolution textures that make the game look stellar. This could also explain the sheer size of the update, as high-resolution textures require a significant amount of storage space.

Since this patch was first released on PlayStation 5, it may also include PS5 Pro enhancements. Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds will be a PS5 Pro-enhanced title at launch. Adding this feature in the day-one patch will likely improve gameplay performance for console players.

Another thing this new patch likely includes is bug fixes. Although Capcom has worked hard to perfect the game, there are still many bugs the developers need to address. Deploying these fixes in the first patch is definitely expected.

Related: All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters Revealed So Far

Although it’s called a day-one patch, players who have pre-ordered the game should be able to download the update before the release date. Those with slow internet speeds should install the patch before February 28 to ensure their first playthrough is as smooth as possible.

Note that this day-one patch is unlikely to contain new content. The patch itself is labeled version 1.000.020. Despite its massive size, players can consider it a minor update. Again, this patch is likely aimed at improving gameplay and fixing bugs.

Those who want new content will need to wait for Monster Hunter Wilds‘ post-launch DLC. So far, there are three paid DLC packs that players can purchase. However, those who can’t spend more money will also receive two free content updates. The first free DLC will add Mizutsune and some event quests and will arrive in the spring. Players can also expect additional content in the summer, including new monsters and missions.

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on PC and consoles on Feb. 28.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy