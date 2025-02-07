Forgot password
Image Source: Warhorse Studios
Video Games
Guides

How Conspicuousness Works in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 11:16 pm

There are many stats to keep track of in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Most of them are pretty self-explanatory. Others, not so much. Here’s everything you need to know about Conspicuousness in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Table of contents

What Is Conspicuousness in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Conspicuousness determines how much Henry stands out in a normal environment in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It determines how quickly he can be recognized in a normal environment, and also how quickly he’s marked as a threat or a criminal doing unlawful activities.

Conspicuousness is also very closely tied with your Visibility, and it will affect how your ability to sneak around. When your Conspicuousness stat is high, townspeople are way more likely to notice you and what you’re doing, making it much harder for you to sneak.

How to Decrease Conspicuousness

Generally speaking, you don’t want your Conspicuousness stat to be too high. Here’s how you can reduce it:

  • By wearing humble clothing
  • Avoid wearing bright-colored clothing or expensive gear and armor
  • Fine clothing will also make you stand out more

Basically, the more you look like a peasant, the less conspicuous you’ll be in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

That being said, there are also benefits to wearing higher Conspicuousness clothing. For instance, if you’re decked out in really fancy or expensive clothing or armor, that will likely give you a boost in Speech and Charisma, making it much easier for you to pass dialogue checks. You’re far more likely to command authority and respect if you’re dressed like a noble, as opposed to being dressed in rags and covered in dirt.

Ultimately, it’s a balancing act. It’s worth considering only putting on your fancy clothing when you’re about to start a conversation with someone, and then change into regular clothing when you’re exploring or sneaking about.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Conspicuousness stat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Bad Blood quest, and how to find the Hermit’s sword.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
