Crime in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t just a minor inconvenience–it can completely change how the world reacts to you. Things like stealing, trespassing, or even roughing up a peasant can land you in serious trouble. Here’s how crime and punishment work in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How Crimes Work in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Anything that disrupts the law-abiding world of KCD2 is considered a crime. Unlike its predecessor, the sequel has improved AI which makes NPCs more aware of criminal activity. If you commit a crime, expect consequences–whether it’s getting caught in the act or being tracked down later.

The game considers the following actions illegal:

Murder – Killing innocent NPCs.

– Killing innocent NPCs. Theft – Stealing from homes, shops, or unconscious NPCs.

– Stealing from homes, shops, or unconscious NPCs. Lockpicking – Breaking into locked buildings or chests.

– Breaking into locked buildings or chests. Pickpocketing – Stealing directly from people.

– Stealing directly from people. Assault – Attacking civilians or guards.

– Attacking civilians or guards. Animal Cruelty – Hurting domestic animals.

– Hurting domestic animals. Trespassing – Entering private areas without permission.

– Entering private areas without permission. Disrupting Order – Causing trouble in towns.

Committing any of these acts can lead to suspicion, arrest, or worse. Guards and villagers will react differently depending on the severity of the crime.

What Happens When You’re Caught?

You will be reported immediately if a guard sees you doing something shady. Similarly, civilians can also report you, leading to an investigation. When caught, you have a few choices:

1. Pay the Fine

The easiest way out is to pay a fine. The amount depends on the crime–stealing might cost you a few Groschen but murder? That’ll either bankrupt you or lead to harsher punishment.

2. Talk Your Way Out

If your Speech or Charisma is high, you might be able to convince guards to let you go. This works best for minor crimes. For serious offenses, it’s much harder to sweet-talk your way out of it.

3. Run for It

Not the best option but sometimes running is your only way out. Guards will chase you and escaping will temporarily make you a wanted man. If you leave town and return later, people may still recognize you unless you change your clothes or bribe officials.

4. Accept the Punishment

If you can’t pay and can’t escape, you’ll have to face the consequences. The severity of your punishment depends on what you did.

How Punishments Work in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

If you committed a crime either by mistake or intentionally should be prepared to face the consequences. Depending on the severity of your crime the punishments can vary. You could walk away with a slap on the wrist or you might get executed. Currently, these are the punishments you can get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, each one stricter than the last.

1. Pillory (Public Humiliation)

If you committed a minor offense like trespassing, reckless driving, or punching an NPC by mistake you will be locked in the pillory. The sentence is usually just a few in-game days. This will hurt your reputation and NPCs will mock you,

2. Caning (Physical Punishment)

Caning is given for mid-tier crimes like assault and theft. This is a physical punishment, meaning the guards will publicly beat you and your health and stamina will be reduced for a while.

3. Branding (Permanent Criminal Status)

Branding is reserved for repeat offenders or if you have committed a serious crime like murder or heavy theft. Your neck will be branded with a mark and you will be labeled a criminal. This means NPCs will treat you like a criminal and merchants will refuse to trade with you. Guards will also keep a strict eye on you and might even attack you if you make any suspicious moves.

4. Execution (Game Over)

As the name suggests, execution means game over. This punishment is usually given to the worst of the crimes like multiple murders.

How Crime Affects Your Reputation

Your reputation isn’t just a number—it directly influences how people treat you. Committing crimes makes townsfolk suspicious or outright hostile.

How Reputation Works

Each town and faction tracks your reputation separately.

If your reputation drops, people may refuse to talk, trade or offer you quests.

If it rises, NPCs give discounts, extra dialogue, and special opportunities.

Guards will search you more often if they suspect you of past crimes.

To fix a bad reputation, you’ll need to help the community. Doing favors, donating to the church, and paying off fines can improve how people see you. This system is a bit similar to Honor in Red Dead Redemption 2.

How to Avoid Getting Caught

The crime system is part of KCD2 so you should use it to your advantage. Sure, committing crimes is not right but this is an RPG so you can do whatever you want. However, If you are not careful you can easily get caught. Here are some things you can do to avoid that.

Don’t leave witnesses–check your surroundings if you are planning to do something.

If someone does see you commit a crime you should instantly change your disguise. Maybe put on a hat or change clothes.

Commit crimes at night. Nighttime is the best time to commit crimes, as it’s hard to spot you.

Sell stolen goods wisely. Stolen items are marked in your inventory and selling them to normal merchants will get you caught. Instead, take them to fences or black-market dealers far from the crime scene.

That’s how crime and punishment work in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

