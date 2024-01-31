While you can play solo, nothing’s stopping you from busting heads with friends in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. If you’re interested in co-op and want to know how it works in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, here’s everything you should know.

How Does Co-Op Work in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

After the initial gameplay sequences as each of the four playable characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark – co-op becomes available for players to invite their buddies. You can do this by simply pausing the game and selecting an “Invite” menu to bring up to three friends with you.

Doing so turns your game into a co-op session and gives the option to make the session open to friends or the public. If open to the public, players will randomly jump into your game world to help out as either of the four playable characters.

Other players can even jump into content you’re doing despite them not having done it yet. For the best experience with friends, I’d recommend sticking close around the same missions to avoid spoiling each other.

Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Have Crossplay and Cross-Progression?

According to developer Rocksteady’s FAQ page for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the live-service title does support crossplay and cross-progression. Whether on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, you can enjoy online co-op with friends in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Naturally, progression will carry over between the platforms by using the same online account, meaning you can swap devices and continue playing if you need to.

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Local Co-Op?

Unfortunately, local co-op isn’t supported in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. According to the game’s FAQ webpage, the title was made to “only be played online with an internet connection.”

This is a bummer if you and a friend hoped to get up to multiplayer mayhem on the same device, and it doesn’t seem as if Rocksteady has plans to implement this feature later.

Can You Play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Offline?

Not just yet, but Rocksteady is working on making an offline mode for those who don’t particularly like being online always in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Supposedly, the developer aims to release this feature post-launch, but the launch date is unclear.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available in early access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.