How Does Dragon Ball Daima’s Finale Explain Goku Never Using Super Saiyan 4 in Super?

The Dragon Ball Daima finale features an epic battle between Gomah and Goku, who is showing off a new form. Of course, many fans were expecting this episode to reveal how Super Saiyan 4 exists. So, how does Dragon Ball Daima‘s finale explain Super Saiyan 4’s absence in Super?

What Happens With Super Saiyan 4 in Dragon Ball Daima’s Finale?

Episode 19 of the newest Dragon Ball series sees the Z Fighters return to their adult forms after Glorio uses his wish to help his allies. Vegeta tries to take out Gomah on his own, but he fails despite being able to go Super Saiyan 3. This leaves Goku to finish the job, and he taps into the power that Neva gave him the episode before, which he later refers to as “Super Saiyan 4.”

Using this form, Goku battles Gomah in the finale and holds his own. In fact, using his iconic Kamehameha, he blasts a hole through his opponent and the entirety of the Demon Realm, opening the door for Picollo to go in and knock the eye out of Gomah’s head. He isn’t able to get all the necessary hits in but Majin Kuu is, and Gomah goes down, freeing the Demon Realm from his tyranny.

At this point, it feels like Dragon Ball Daima is about to explain how the Super Saiyan 4 form is Demon Realm-exclusive or something only Neva can unlock, but it doesn’t. Instead, Goku mentions to Vegeta that he got the new form just by training after beating Buu. There’s no mind-wipe, either, leaving the canon status of Dragon Ball Daima up in the air.

Is Dragon Ball Daima Canon to Super?

The introduction of Super Saiyan 4 raises a lot of questions about Daima‘s place in Dragon Ball canon. After all, there’s no way that Goku wouldn’t tap into this incredibly-powerful form when he fought Beerus at the start of Super, especially when the fate of the Earth was at stake. Sure, maybe Goku just forgot all about it, but Vegeta, who was upset once again at his rival surpassing him, surely wouldn’t have.

There is one moment that potentially teases a way out, however. The post-credits scene of the Dragon Ball Daima finale reveals that the Demon Realm has two more Evil Third Eyes. If the series returns for another season, one which sees the objects fall into the hands of the wrong people, there’s an avenue for Super Saiyan 4 to return and for Goku to lose it somehow. That’s pure speculation at this point, but if something like that doesn’t happen, Dragon Ball just created a massive plot hole that’s going to lead to constant arguments online for years.

And that’s how Dragon Ball Daima‘s finale explains Goku never using Super Saiyan 4 in Super. If you’re looking for more, here’s what the intro song for the anime series is.

Dragon Ball Daima is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

