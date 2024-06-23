How Eternal Sleep Works in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

There have been quite a few new mechanics added to Elden Ring with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and some of these are pretty interesting. Here’s everything you need to know about Eternal Sleep in Elden Ring.

What Is Eternal Sleep in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Mists of Eternal Sleep is a brand new weapon skill available in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. And as the name suggests, it inflicts enemies with a new status called Eternal Sleep. When afflicted, enemies will fall asleep, and they won’t wake up at all even if you hit them. They’ll only wake back up if you reload the area, or hit them with a critical attack.

Do note that this will only work on common enemies. Hitting bosses and mini-bosses with Eternal Sleep may also incapacitate them, but they won’t sleep indefinitely, and can definitely be woken up with attacks.

Any enemy that is immune to Eternal Sleep won’t actually fall asleep, but they’ll be staggered for just a second when hit with the affliction.

How to Wake Enemies from Eternal Sleep

As mentioned above, if an enemy in Elden Ring gets hit with Eternal Sleep, they fall asleep forever. There are only two ways to wake them up:

By resting at a Site of Grace and reloading the area

By hitting them with a critical hit like a parry or backstab

How to Get Mists of Eternal Sleep

And now we get to the fun part. You can only get the Mists of Eternal Sleep weapon skill with the weapon, Velvet Sword of St. Trina. To get it, you need to head to the Stone Coffin Fissure area in Shadow of the Erdtree, and go to the Fissure Cross Site of Grace.

From there, head north from the Site of Grace until you reach a tilted platform. Go under the platform and look for a ledge you can drop down to, and you’ll find a small cave filled with enemies. Defeat them and find the Velvet Sword of St. Trina at the end.

And that’s everything you need to know about Eternal Sleep in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Blade of Mercy Talisman and the Dryleaf Arts.

