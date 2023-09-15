How to Gesture in Lies of P

Like several other Souls-like games, Lies of P will let you perform various gestures. No, not those gestures, though don’t count on everything you can do in the game being safe for work. If you’re unsure what gestures do in Lies of P and how to use them, here’s what you need to know.

How and Why to Gesture in Lies of P

You start off Lies of P with just a couple of gestures: sit and point to the ground. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock more. For example, speaking to Lady Antonia in Hotel Krat gets you both a new outfit and a gesture to show it off.

To use gestures, you equip them like you would any other usable item. Go into your equipment menu, go to usable items and assign a gesture to your Upper Belt, Lower Belt or Extra Bag. Then, in game, select the gesture and hit the item action button (square on the PlayStation) to use them. P will then perform the gesture.

You may be wondering what the point of gestures is if there are no other players in Lies of P with whom to interact. Who’s watching? Well, gestures in the game can be used to unlock some secrets, and there’s absolutely an achievement for learning every gesture.

So far, however, I haven’t really been using them. In some Souls-likes, you’ll use gestures to insult, greet, or co-operate, but here, unless you’re after that achievement or aiming to unlock all of the secrets in Lies of P, there’s not a great reason to go around gesturing.

But if you do want to gesture in Lies of P, that’s how to do it.

If you're having trouble with the game, check out our guide on how to level up in Lies of P.