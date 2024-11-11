Hallmark is all about family-friendly content, providing heartwarming projects for its viewers all year long. However, according to a lawsuit, there are some shady things going on behind the scenes. But how is Lacey Chabert involved with the Hallmark age discrimination lawsuit?

What Does Lacey Chabert Have To Do With the Hallmark Age Discrimination Lawsuit?

In October 2024, 79-year-old casting director Penny Perry filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court that alleges she was fired from Hallmark due to her age. “Hallmark’s happy endings are stories made for TV only,” the complaint said (via The Associated Press). “In Ms. Perry’s case, there was no happy ending, and no feel-good episode to wrap up her career with Hallmark. Instead, her finale episode was marred by ageist and ableist harassment, and a callous termination which robbed her of her illustrious career, her pride, and her well-being.

The lawsuit also claims Hallmark Media executive Lisa Hamilton Daly told Perry to begin the process of replacing some of the “old talent” on the network, including 60-year-old Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert, who is 42 years old. Best known for portraying Gretchen Wieners in the 2000s comedy Mean Girls, Chabert is arguably the face of Hallmark after appearing in dozens of its projects, with the brand’s retail stores even housing cardboard cutouts of the actress.

Hallmark was quick to deny the allegations. “Hallmark continues to consistently cast and maintain positive, productive relationships with talented actors representing a broad spectrum of diversity, including actors who span many age groups and cross generations,” the network’s statement read.

The company also wanted to set the record straight about Chabert and Peete. “Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark,” a statement to The Associated Press said. “We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media.”

Despite being named in the lawsuit, Chabert has yet to speak publicly about the situation. She is also set to star in the upcoming Hallmark movie The Christmas Quest, which follows an archaeologist who is searching for a treasure during Christmas. So, for the time being, it appears to be business as usual for Chabert and the rest of the Hallmark brand.

And that’s how Lacey Chabert is involved with the Hallmark age discrimination lawsuit.

