How Long Are House of the Dragon Season 2 Episodes?

Max is set to bring back one of its biggest streaming series yet, House of the Dragon when Season 2 lands this June. So you are prepared for what’s to come, here’s a look at how long these new episodes will be.

How Long Are Episodes of House of the Dragon?

The first season of House of the Dragon included episodes that ran between 55 and 68 minutes, and that pattern is expected to be maintained with Season 2, aside from one small change. Reports suggest there will finally be episodes longer than 68 minutes.

Expect longer episodes to arrive this season. If reports prove to be correct it does seem that there will be at least one of these episodes that will break the series’ current record for longest runtime which is held by Episode 6 of Season 1 “The Princess and the Queen.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode Runtimes

Despite reports claiming to know episode runtimes, as of right now, there’s been no official confirmation from HBO, Warner Bros Discovery, or the House of the Dragon team. With this being the case, this article will be updated once we know the official runtime for each episode, so check back weekly as the show airs to stay in the loop.

Episode 1: TBC

Episode 2: TBC

Episode 3: TBC

Episode 4: TBC

Episode 5: TBC

Episode 6: TBC

Episode 7: TBC

Episode 8: TBC

Longer episodes are something that House of the Dragon fans were begging for after Season 1. That and brighter scenes. We all have our fingers crossed that at least one of these things has been delivered with the show’s second season, but we’ll have to wait and see.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16 with new episodes of the series landing weekly until the eight-episode run is complete. You can binge the first season of the series right now on Max.

