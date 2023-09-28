Starfield isn’t short on shopkeepers. You may even encounter space-based traders, ready for you to dock and hand over your hard-earned cash. You can also offload your goods to them, clearing them out in exchange for whatever junk you’ve picked up. But if you’ve got more to sell than they can afford, you might be wondering, how long do Starfield vendors take to reset?

Here’s How Long to Wait for Vendors to Reset in Starfield

You’ll have to wait between 24 hours and 48 hours for a vendor to reset. Not only does that vary between vendors, it seems like it can vary with the same vendor. I’ve encountered at least one vendor who reset 24 hours after a visit, while a later visit took 48 hours for them to reset.

So, to play it safe, you might as well wait 48 hours. Starfield doesn’t have any real sense of urgency, so you’re not missing out. And that resets everything, right? Yes and no, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

Waiting will reset the vendor’s credit pot. That means if you’ve sold them so much that they’re out of cash, you’ll come back to find they’re back at whatever their personal credit limit is. Some items will reset too. So, when I bought six baguettes (a vendor’s entire stock) and came back two days later, the vendor had six more baguettes.

But other items, such as some guns, are randomly generated. So, if you buy a particular pistol and come back two days later, hoping to outfit your entire crew with the same weapon, another gun — a rifle, in my case — could be in its place. As it stands, aid and food items appear to reset exactly, but weapons and other gear may be different.

With the caveat in mind that their refreshed inventory may not be identical to their previous one, vendors in Starfield will take between 24 and 48 hours to reset their stock of goods. This was being used by some players to nab infinite money, but that exploit has now been patched out. If you have other questions about the mechanics of the game or need advice on how to complete certain quests, make sure to take a look through our comprehensive collection of guides.