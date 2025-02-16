How Long is Avowed?

Avowed is the newest RPG from Obsidian. Avowed tasks you with saving the Living Lands from a mysterious blight that alters everything in its path. How long you spend in the vast world will vary based on how much of a completionist you are, but here is roughly how long it will take to complete Avowed.

How Long is the Avowed Campaign?

Image captured by The Escapist

Some of our team members had copies of Avowed to play early and can confirm your experience will vary based on how much exploring you do in the Living Lands. Aside from the main story, there are a host of side quests to do. There are also treasure hunts, crafting, and the completionist’s need to uncover every corner of the map.

If you just want to play through the main story and get the basic experience, you can expect to spend about 20 hours in the game. Avowed is perfectly fine and fun if you play this way, but you’re missing out on a lot. Aside from the fun of the side quests, you won’t level up as much, and getting the best gear will be much more challenging.

How Long Does it Take to do Everything in Avowed?

Conversely, trying to complete everything in Avowed is an arguably better experience, but it will take a lot more time to do. One member of our team went after everything they could on the map. According to them, it took about 60 hours to complete Avowed. If you go after everything in the game, expect to invest about 60 hours.

It’s really up to you to decide how you want to play. Like any RPG, there is a much deeper story to discover if you do many side quests. You will also level up much faster. In turn, you’ll get much better gear.

Ultimately, you’re likely to have fun either way, as the game is getting generally positive reviews. Our Avowed review recommends the game, saying it is a “wonderful fantasy RPG worth completing and repeating”.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

