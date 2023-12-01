How Long Is Godzilla Minus One in Theaters?

Godzilla Minus One is the latest film to feature the titular kaiju in action, but it’ll only be available in theaters for a limited time, so here’s the answer to how long you have to see the movie.

When Does Godzilla Minus One Leave Theaters?

Currently, Godzilla Minus One is set to have a short stint in theaters. The movie had early fan access starting on Nov. 29 before officially premiering on Dec. 1 in the US. Just how long it will actually be in theaters for, though, isn’t actually entirely clear and seems to vary a bit. In my area, my closest AMC has showings through Dec. 6. After that, it doesn’t appear. I checked a few other places, specifically in major cities where it’s more likely to be shown for longer, and I haven’t found anything past Dec. 7, at least at the time of writing.

As such, it’s safe to assume that the theatrical run of Godzilla Minus One will end on Dec. 7. However, that’s not necessarily all of the story. If reception to Godzilla Minus One is positive enough and the box office is there, it’s possible that the movie will end up getting an extension. Right now, the movie has a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and even before its first weekend in release, its made back its $15 million budget. As such, I wouldn’t be shocked if Toho Studios decided to prolong the film’s run.

When Will Godzilla Minus One Be on Streaming?

No information has been provided at the time of writing about when and where Godzilla Minus One will stream. If it follows the same timeline as other movies, Godzilla Minus One will probably be available to buy and rent on such platforms as Prime Video in early-to-mid January. However, at this time, none of that’s confirmed

