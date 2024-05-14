How Long is Little Kitty, Big City?

Players have been delighted by the adorable indie game Little Kitty, Big City. Little Kitty, Big City is a cute and approachable title, with a short but sweet runtime. Just how long can you expect to sink into Little Kitty, Big City?

How Long Does it Take to Beat Little Kitty, Big City’s Main Quest?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Main Quest of Little Kitty, Big City tasks the titluar Little Kitty with returning home to their apartment. To do this, players will need to climb the tallest building in the map. However, your kitty cat will need to “level up” in an adorably clever way. To gain enough energy to climb all the way to the top, players will need to find and eat four fish around the map.

If you just wanted to mainline to the location of all four fish, you can complete the game in one session. The gameplay time aggregate site How Long to Beat has the average time to beat the main story at around three hours. While this number may disappoint players looking for a longer experience, the game thankfully has plenty else for players to do.

Completionist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Little Kitty, Big City has a surprising amount of variety and longevity in side content. Whether players choose to go after all the side activities before or after they roll credits, there is a sizable amount of activities to do and things to collect. Highlights include cute cat stuff like discovering cozy nap spots throughout the map, and interacting with other adorable animals. There is also plenty to collect, including adorable cosmetics for the playable kitten. The game also has a fun list of achievements, including some extra silly ones like chasing humans with scissors.

With a plethora of side activities, players can more than double their playtime. How Long to Beat lists the average completionist playthrough at 6 hours. In my opinion, it is certainly worth going for all the game has to offer. Players can fully explore all the adorable and amusing aspects of Little Kitty, Big City in just a few short sessions.

Little Kitty, Big City is available now on GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

