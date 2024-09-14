Persona 3 Reload is a pretty hefty RPG, clocking in at around 60-80 hours if you’re trying to get everything, and Episode Aigis adds even more playtime to an already massive game. But how much time will players spend exploring the Abyss of Time? We have the answer.

How Long Is Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis?

Serving as an extended epilogue to the base game, Episode Aigis sees Aigis become the main character as she not only has to make her way through a time loop that has her and the rest of SEES imprisoned in their dorm but also come to terms with the events of the base game’s ending. This involves plenty of dungeon crawling, combat encounters, and, of course, a whole lot of cutscenes.

For those wondering how long it is though, the amount of time you’ll spend in Episode Aigis entirely depends on how much you want to play through it. If you’re just going to play through the DLC and make your way straight to the end, then it should take you around 20-25 hours to do so. As we pointed out in our review, most of that time will be spent in repetitive combat encounters, where the payoff is ultimately some flashbacks involving the main cast of characters. So if you really want to get the most out of the DLC, like engaging in the optional Joker fight, you’ll probably want to put in the time for extra side quests.

Except, there really aren’t that many to speak of. The only sidequests you’ll have access to in the DLC involve Elizabeth’s requests and fighting Joker. If you did want to spend some time trying to accomplish everything and bang your head against a wall defeating Joker, then your playtime can probably jump to around 30 hours. For a DLC, Episode Aigis does give you a lot of bang for your buck, but without the charms of meatier game mechanics like Social Links, it makes the experience feel somewhat hollow. But hey, 20-25 hours ain’t nothing to sneeze at either.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

