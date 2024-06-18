How Long Is Still Wakes the Deep?

Still Wakes the Deep brings horror to a North Sea oil rig in the 1970s, but how much time will you spend exploring its corridors? Just how long does Still Wakes the Deep take to beat? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

How Long Does Still Wakes the Deep Take to Beat?

Still Wakes the Deep is between 3 and 5 hours long. You can rush through it in less than three hours but you’ll spend some extra time on first playthrough dodging the game’s various monsters. On your second playthrough you’ll have more of a handle on the game’s enemies, so you’ll be able to rush through it quicker. But unless you’re going for a speedrunning record, you shouldn’t.

Why? Because Still Wakes the Deep’s oil rig is a great setting to explore. It’s not open, and you can’t wander back and forth at will, but there are little things that are worth spending your time on. For example, at the beginning of the game you can actually poke around in other employees’ cabins. And there are very few games that take place exclusively on an oil rig, either.

Does Still Wakes the Deep Have Chapters?

So, if Still Wakes the Deep isn’t over in a flash, does it have chapters? It doesn’t. You’ll travel between various areas of the rig, and you’ll be given various goals as you go along, but there are no clear chapters. Instead, it’s the ongoing decline of the rig that gives Still Wakes the Deep a sense of progression.

For example, each time you visit the accommodation area, it’s a little more damaged. The passage of the story is also marked by how many more of your oil-worker comrades meet a grisly fate. It also works in the game’s favour that you can’t just tell someone that they’re on Chapter 4 of 5. There’s an ending alright but… well, I don’t want to get into spoilers.

But if you’re looking to know how long you can expect to take to complete Still Wakes the Deep, it’s between three and five hours, depending on how long you spend exploring.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy