How Long is the Campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

While the main draw for Call of Duty games is usually the multiplayer, there are also a lot of players who look forward to a bombastic campaign. Here is exactly how long it will take you to play through and beat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s campaign.

How Long is the Campaign in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

CoD: MW3 follows on from the story of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Task Force 141 are once again going to be completing intense, bullet-filled missions. Captain Price and allies will be taking on a ton of serious threats in this campaign that spans a total of 15 missions. Playing through these missions at the default difficulty will take you around five hours of total playtime. It’s a very short campaign, which some players aren’t too happy about. At least you’ll be able to easily earn the rewards for multiplayer by completing each of the campaign missions.

One of the few factors that could make the single player story take much longer than the five hours playtime is if you were to complete it on a higher difficulty. On the harder difficulties it’s much more intense and you’ll likely die quite a bit. On average you’ll probably take twice as long to complete the campaign on a tougher difficulty, bumping completion time up to around 10 hours. There’s not really any side content or anything that can really extend the play time outside of a higher difficulty.

That’s how long it will take you to complete the campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s a short and sweet kind of deal, which some players will like and others will be disappointed about. At least you’ll still have a bit of fun and earn some nice rewards like 2x XP for multiplayer.