If there’s one thing that the Legend of Zelda series is known for, it’s dungeons. From The Eagle in the original Legend of Zelda, to the Forest Temple in Ocarina of Time, to the Ancient Cistern in Skyward Sword, dungeons have been a part of the series since the very beginning. Breath of the Wild dropped the ball somewhat with its dungeons, so there was a lot of attention on how the dungeons of Tears of the Kingdom would pan out and how many of them there would be. Now that Tears of the Kingdom has been out for a while, we can finally figure out how many dungeons there are.

How Many Dungeons Are There In Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)?

As far as traditional dungeons go, there are four dungeons inside the game. You have the Wind Temple, the Fire Temple, the Water Temple, and the Lightning Temple. These temples can each be accessed while completing the “Regional Phenomena” quest, which will take you to the Rito, Goron, Zora, and Gerudo respectively. The dungeons are somewhat more complicated than Breath of the Wild’s Divine Beasts but are still relatively small and compact compared to earlier games.

There are also technically some mini-dungeons, depending on your definition of a dungeon. There is the Spirit Temple, which is basically just a temple in name only since it’s just a singular boss fight. There’s also Hyrule Castle, which functions fairly similarly to its role in Breath of the Wild, and Gloom’s Approach, which is the final area in the leadup to the final boss.

You do not need to complete the Spirit Temple or Hyrule Castle in order to beat the game, and Gloom’s Approach is less of a dungeon and more or a single pathway you have to take to reach the end of the game.

Your definitions of dungeons may vary, so they’ll be anywhere between four to seven depending on your definition.

And that’s how many dungeons are in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you have other questions about Tears of the Kingdom, we have the answers — check out our Tears of the Kingdom guides.