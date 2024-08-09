The Umbrella Academy is back for its fourth and final season – and it’s shorter than fans are used to. So, how many episodes is The Umbrella Academy Season 4?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4’s Number of Episodes

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 has six episodes in total. That’s four fewer than Seasons 1-3, which each had 10 installments. It’s a bitter pill for fans to swallow, especially considering The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth season is also the Netflix series’ last. Yet showrunner Steve Blackman insists that The Umbrella Academy Season 4’s reduced episode count didn’t stop the cast and crew from delivering a fitting farewell to the Hargreeves family.

“We had planned, at one point, for more episodes,” Blackman said in a recent Radio Times interview. “And then we agreed with Netflix to do six. At the time, it seemed like the right amount. And, you know, I had to do a little bit of compressing because we thought it’d be a bit more material. But it turned out to be a perfect number. I really feel like, could we have done more? Yes, but I think the six we have are just the perfect way to end the season.”

In fairness to Blackman and Netflix, it’s not as if The Umbrella Academy Season 4’s entries are bite-sized, either. On the contrary, none of the fourth season’s episodes runs for less than 45 minutes. Most clock in at over 50 minutes, with Episode 6, “End of the Beginning,” crossing the hour mark. So, there’s still plenty of screentime devoted to the Brellies’ swansong.

Whether everyone will approve of how things shake out is another story, however. Blackman even acknowledged the potentially divisive nature of The Umbrella Academy‘s final six episodes in the Radio Times interview. Even so, he seemingly has few regrets over how the show wraps up.

“We went very big this season,” Blackman said. “And I think the finale itself is our most expensive episode we ever did. So it’s a very, very big ending,” he said. “I think the fans will have thoughts on it – I think some will love, some will maybe hate and some will have opinions, but I want to hear their opinions.”

All six episodes of The Umbrella Academy are currently streaming on Netflix.

