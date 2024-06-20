How Many Episodes of Perfect Match Season 2 Are There? Answered

The popular dating reality show Perfect Match returned to Netflix with a second season earlier this month, and it didn’t take long for things to get spicy among the new contestants. But just how many episodes are there in Perfect Match Season 2?

How Many Episodes Are in Perfect Match Season 2?

Perfect Match Season 2 has a total of 10 episodes, released by Netflix over a three-week schedule. The first six episodes were available on the streaming service on June 7th, with episodes 7-9 coming out the following Friday, on June 14th. The last episode will be released this coming Friday, June 21st, giving viewers just enough time to get caught up on all the dating drama before the season finale drops.

What Is Perfect Match About?

The premise of Perfect Match is perfect for Netflix. The show brings together a number of singles from different unscripted shows (including popular shows such as Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and The Trust) and gives them a chance to find a love connection through a number of compatibility challenges and matchups. The previous shows the contestants have appeared on are also available on the streaming service, making it easy for new fans to easily track down prior appearances of their Perfect Match favorites.

Will There Be a Perfect Match Season 3?

Netflix has yet to release any information on the possibility of a third season of Perfect Match. The streaming service is likely waiting to see how Season 2 performs in terms of ratings and viewership before it commits to a renewal.

In the meantime, fans of Perfect Match are still able to watch the first season of the unique dating reality show, which is still streaming on Netflix.

Perfect Match Season 2 episodes 1-9 are currently streaming on Netflix. The season finale will be released on June 21st.

