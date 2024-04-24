How Many Episodes of Solo Leveling are There?

Chugong’s popular light novel and manhwa series finally got a proper anime adaptation in 2024 and it’s pretty much everything we’ve ever dreamed of. If only we didn’t have to wait months for more episodes. Here’s how many episodes there are in Solo Leveling.

All Episodes in Solo Leveling

At the time of writing, there are a total of 12 episodes in Solo Leveling season 1. That said, this first season does cover quite a bit of content from the manhwa. We get all the way up to the important job change dungeon, which marks a rather significant turning point in the story, and for protagonist Sung Jinwoo and his development path going forward.

The good news is that there’s even more Solo Leveling content to look forward to in 2024, as Crunchyroll has confirmed that we’ll be getting 13 more episodes in Q4 of 2024. This will mark the start of season 2, and also bring the total episode count up to 25.

Solo Leveling Season 1 Episode List

As mentioned previously, there are currently 12 episodes of Solo Leveling available, and we’ve listed them all below. Do be warned that the episode titles may contain light spoilers for what happens in the story, so look away if you haven’t seen the show yet and want to go in completely fresh.

I’m Used to It If I Had One More Chance It’s Like a Game I’ve Gotta Get Stronger A Pretty Good Deal The Real Hunt Begins Let’s See How Far I Can Go This Is Frustrating You’ve Been Hiding Your Skills What Is This, a Picnic? A Knight Who Defends an Empty Throne Arise

And those are all of the episodes currently available for Solo Leveling. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more Solo Leveling and anime/manga content.

