Anime & Manga

How Many Episodes Will Demon Slayer Season 4 Have?

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 12, 2024 11:48 pm

Demon Slayer season 4 is set to cover the Hashira Training arc as the gang prepares to fight Muzan Kibutsuji. But how many episodes are we getting in Demon Slayer season 4? Here’s what you need to know.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode Count

At the time of writing, it’s not clear exactly how many episodes we’ll be getting in Demon Slayer season 4, but it’s safe to say that this season will run for at least eight episodes.

Reports have stated that this season will have more than seven episodes. While the first season had a whopping 26 episodes, the two subsequent seasons were shorter than that, running at 18 and 11 episodes respectively. It’s worth noting that the Hashira Training Arc is actually a little bit shorter than the Swordsmith Village arc in the manga, so we may get just under 11 episodes for this season as well.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

Here’s the current release schedule for season 4, which we’ll update as the series progresses:

EpisodeTitleRelease Date
1To Defeat Muzan KibutsujiMay 12, 2024
2Pain of the Water Hashira, Giyu TomiokaMay 19, 2024

Where Can You Watch Demon Slayer?

Just like most other anime series, you can watch Demon Slayer weekly on the usual platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu if you’re in North America. For folks outside of the NA region, you can catch it on Crunchyroll as well, or on Netflix if you’re in Southeast Asian territories like Singapore or Hongkong.

Crunchyroll will have the episodes right as they air in Japan, while the Netflix release schedule might be delayed by just a few days, so keep that in mind.

And that’s everything you need to know about the episode count for Demon Slayer season 4 for now.

Demon Slayer
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].