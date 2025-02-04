As seasoned Stardew Valley farmers know, the Greenhouse can be a game-changer and key to restoring the family farm back to its former glory. Here’s how many plants the Greenhouse can hold in Stardew Valley.

What Is the Greenhouse in Stardew Valley?

Located on a player’s farm and unlockable by completing Community Centre bundles (or via the Joja Community Development Form), it offers a solution to the seasonal crop limitations faced outside of the building. After completing the six bundles in the pantry of the Community Centre, the Greenhouse is restored overnight, and players can begin using it to their full advantage.

The Greenhouse allows any plant from any season to grow at any time, including fruit trees, providing year-round access to lucrative crops – especially those with multiple yields. Unless the player removes these types of plants from the Greenhouse themselves, they will be a constant source of gold.

The inner section of the greenhouse has space around the outside for trees, chests, and equipment such as Seed Makers. It also consists of 10 rows and 12 columns of land that can be hoed and used by the player. However, the Greenhouse’s plant/crop capacity varies depending on whether Sprinklers are used.

How Many Plants Can the Greenhouse Hold in Stardew Valley?

Without Sprinklers, the inner tiles can accommodate up to 120 crops or plants, with 18 fruit trees around the outside. As usual, fruit trees do not need watering and will grow as long as two tile spaces exist between them.

If the player chooses to use Sprinklers to their advantage, the number of plants that can be grown will differ. Players quickly learn that Sprinkers are great time-savers, allowing them to work on various projects and tasks around Pelican Town.

Depending on Sprinker type and placement (it should be noted that Sprinklers can also be placed on the wooden border), the following is how many would be needed to cover the whole inner section:

Sixteen Quality Sprinklers are needed to cover all crops, taking up twelve inner tiles.

Six Iridium Sprinklers are needed to cover all crops, taking up four inner tiles.

Four Iridium Sprinklers (with Pressure Nozzles) are needed to cover all the crops, taking up two inner tiles.

Five Iridium Sprinklers (with Pressure Nozzles) are needed to cover all the crops, taking up one inner tile.

With strategic planning and play, the Greenhouse can become a profitable addition to any farm. By utilizing its space, players can produce up to 120 crops all year round, significantly boosting a farm’s productivity.

And that’s how many plans the Greenhouse can hold in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley is available now.

