We all love a good heart-warming Hallmark film. But have you ever wondered how much Hallmark actors make? Here’s the answer.

How Much Do Hallmark Actors Make Per Film?

The pay for Hallmark actors varies. Basic SAG-AFTRA pay guidelines mean an actor gets paid based on the budget of the film, the amount of time the filming takes, and the importance of the actor’s role. From this base rate, Hallmark actors earn between $5,600 to $24,00 per film. Top actors can then negotiate for higher pay based on their importance in the project and popularity.

Another source of reliable payments for Hallmark actors is royalties. According to actor Luke Macfarlane, residuals aren’t guaranteed for every film. “They have to air a certain amount of time before you start getting (more money) because, as you know, they air them a lot,” Macfarlane told the Tosh Show podcast in 2023. This means if you play a character with lines in a Hallmark film that gets high reruns, residuals can be a constant source of income. In the age of streaming, where residuals are a lot trickier, Hallmark channel contracts are appealing to many actors.

Macfarlene confirms the financial stability of Hallmark in this podcast interview. He admits to Tosh that he got paid more for his Hallmark Christmas film appearances than he did for Netflix’s Single All The Way (2021). This was part of the reason why, despite announcing his departure from the channel in 2022, Macfarlane was back only a year later. Hallmark pay rates increase the more you work with them. It’s understandable that many of the highest profile Hallmark actors have worked with the channel for over a decade.

Who Is the Wealthiest Hallmark Actor?

Candace Cameron Bure, who has starred in thirty Hallmark films, has an estimated net worth of $14 million. Her career has involved producing films, hosting a talk show, and starring as D.J Tanner from Full House. However, her work with the Hallmark Channel, starting in 2008, definitely plays a large part in her wealth. She plays the lead role in the hugely successful Aurora Teagarden Mysteries films. Between 2015 and 2022, Bure starred in eighteen Aurora Teagarden films. With her pay rate going up with each movie, according to the Macfarlane interview, it’s no wonder she holds the crown as the richest Hallmark actor. Bure ended her film career with the channel in 2022.

Marilu Henner, Bure’s Aurora Teagarden co-star, comes in at a close second, with an estimated net worth of $12 million.

And that’s our answer for how much Hallmark actors make.

