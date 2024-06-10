How Old Is Baki Hanma in Baki? Answered

If you’ve recently fallen into the world of hyperviolent martial arts anime, which is mostly populated by Baki himself and then Kengan Ashura, you might be wondering how old is Baki Hanma in Baki Hanma. We can answer!

Recommended Videos

How Old Is Baki Hamna in Baki?

When Baki first appears in Baki on Netflix, he’s 17 years old and still in high school. If you see a teenager built like Baki, you’d assume they’re secretly wearing a flesh-colored mech suit, at the very least.

Image via Netflix

During the three seasons of Baki, we see Baki go through various stages of hell, from poisoning to serial killers. While we never see Baki’s birthday in Baki, if we follow along with the manga, then Baki remains 17 until we get to the Baki Hanma set of episodes.

Related: How Tall Is Pickle In Baki? Answered

How Old is Baki Hanma in Baki Hanma?

In Baki Hanma, Baki is 18 years old. We’re not sure why we don’t get a birthday episode for the poor kid, but maybe it just wouldn’t be believable for him to be carb-loading using a birthday cake. The first season of this show has him infiltrating a prison in order to fight Biscuit Oliva because of reasons, and it is suitably absurd. It’s also implied that he’s 18 during Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura, but that is mostly just a crossover, anyway.

Also, for those completionists out there, in the flashbacks where we see Baki mourning the death of his mother he’s 13. That’s a lot of trauma for a kid that age, but look, the author clearly doesn’t like Baki very much. Maybe the next season will have Baki settling down and opening up a pastry shop or something.

Baki and Baki Hanma are available to watch now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy