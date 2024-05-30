Via Bravo
Movies and TV

How Old Is Brock From Vanderpump Rules? Answered

D. R. Bickham
Published: May 30, 2024 01:14 am

Brock Davies joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in Season 9 and quickly became a fan favorite. However, the Aussie rugby player and personal trainer has been notably tight-lipped about his age. So just how old is Brock?

Brock’s Age in Vanderpump Rules

According to Famous Birthdays, Brock Davies was born on July 9, 1990, making him 34 years old. His wife and Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay is slightly older than Brock, having celebrated her 39th birthday on May 9, 2024.

Brock was introduced on Vanderpump Rules as Sheana’s boyfriend in 2021, and Season 10 featured their Cancun wedding. In an interesting twist, Shay revealed to her besties that she and Brock had already quietly tied the knot previous to their more publicized nuptials and were actually celebrating their one year anniversary at the time.

Brock’s popularity on Vanderpump Rules most likely comes from the stability of his relationship with Sheana, and the “real dad” vibe he has with their daughter Summer Moon, who recently turned three. His rugged good looks, humble personality, and unassuming demeanor are also sure to play a role.

Additionally, Brock has proven unafraid to express his true feelings. He has spoken publicly about his troubled relationship with his first wife, and has openly shed tears about not having a relationship with the children he has with his ex, likely endearing him even more to fans.

Brock Davies comes across as an all around good guy, despite the fact that he’s now a television personality. He remains true to his Mormon upbringing, showing an adorable awkwardness and discomfort in the presence of strippers on the show. He’s the guy we all wish we could pal around with, and very different from what is generally expected from reality show stars.

Vanderpump Rules Seasons 1-11 originally aired on Bravo and are now available on various streaming platforms.

vanderpump rules
D. R. Bickham
D. R. Bickham is a freelance contributor for The Escapist who has also served as a writer and editor for CBR. He has a special love for Sephiroth, the main antagonist of Final Fantasy VII, and spends massive amounts of time playing JRPGs. He is also a lifelong fan of superhero comics and the movies inspired by them, and regularly performs stand-up comedy at local open-mic venues.