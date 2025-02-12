How Old Is Fortnite in 2025?

With Victory Royale after Victory Royale, it’s easy to forget just how long Fortnite has been around. First released as a zombie survival game that turned into a Battle Royale, it’s become a global sensation. This is the history of Fortnite and how old it is.

How Long Has Fortnite Been Around?

It may be hard to believe, but by the time July 2025 rolls around, Fortnite will have its eighth birthday. The game will, of course, celebrate the occasion, which is sure to look to the future while still honoring its history.

The Full Fortnite Timeline

Save the World – The Birth Of Fortnite

A survival mode focusing on building defenses with friends and surviving against zombie-like creatures called “husks” brought Fortnite to the limelight. Save the World was what Fortnite was supposed to be before Epic Games decided to try out the Battle Royale genre.

Entering the Battle Royale World

What made Fortnite into the household name it is today was the Battle Royale mode. It was a classic Battle Royale title, but with a new twist and that was building. The mechanic paved the way for Fortnite to gain astronomical growth in the gaming scene.

The Evolution Of Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite has evolved considerably after release, with the addition of multiple new weapons and mechanics keeping the game fresh and ever-evolving.

The Beginning

The OG map is one of the most beloved in Fortnite’s history. A lot of the love is nostalgia, but the POIs in the map are what most players want and enjoy playing in.

The first couple of seasons in Chapter 1 had a simple yet effective map with iconic locations like Titled Towers and Retail Rows. However, the live events were the most interesting and memorable moments of Chapter 1. There were some really exciting events like, the rocket event, Kevin the cube, a floating ice island, volcanoes, and the huge end-of-season event that saw the mecha team leader fight with a monster.

In terms of gameplay, the broken BRUTE gave nightmares to players for weeks on end. And at the end of it all, the black hole event was the ultimate culmination of an amazing Chapter.

Taking Over the eSports World

Fortnite ended the first chapter by hosting a $30 million World Cup that had players from all over the world compete against each other in the ultimate decider on who the best player is.

The famous player Bugha won this World Cup and became one of the first top players in Fortnite. After this first major tournament, Epic Games started a seasonal championship in every region. This allowed players to prove themselves and realize their dreams of being professional eSports Athletes.

Currently, all major regions such as NA East, NA West, Brazil, Oceania, Europe, and Asia have multiple tournaments, namely FNCS, cash cups, etc. Each season is a chance for competitors to earn and have their names known all around the world.

At the end of the competitive season, an international tournament called the Global Championship is held in various cities all around the world.

A New Chapter

Chapter 2 introduced a new map and brand new mechanics like swimming, boats, and fishing. Along with new weapons and skins, Epic Games carried the Fortnite story into greater expanses.

Carrying the Momentum

2022 brought Chapter 3 and more new mechanics like sliding and sprinting. The Creative mode allowed players to play in their own custom games and maps. Players could build maps however they liked and release them to the public player base or could keep them for themselves.

In March 2023, creative maps could generate revenue for their owners, which led to a newer way for players to earn money. However, Fortnite had a big issue, and that was the learning curve that came with building. New players would often struggle to compete in lobbies, and to fix this, Epic Games released Zero Build, a mode without building, for players to enjoy.

Transitioning To Unreal Engine

Chapter 4 was released in 2023 using Unreal Engine, which transformed the game into a more detailed and colorful experience. The incorporation of Unreal Engine provided enhanced graphics and physics to the game, allowing smoother animation and performance while giving a more realistic and lively gaming experience.

Chapter 5 was released in 2024, bringing more exposure and appreciation for the developers who gave us this game and have kept it running since the start with incredible grace. Newer game modes were introduced with the help of Unreal Engine like Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival.

A long-awaited feature “first person mode” was also introduced that changes how the game is experienced. Moreover, the movement was revamped and new features were added.

Worldwide Appeal

Constant gameplay and story updates made Fortnite one of the most-played games in the world. Additionally, Fortnite‘s impressive collabs keep the game fresh with new content.

Numerous live events and concerts featuring global superstars like Travis Scott, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, and Snoop Dogg have helped keep the game relevant. In that way, Fortnite is not just a game anymore – it’s a global phenomenon.

And that’s pretty much all of Fortnite‘s history.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

