How Old Is Fukuzawa In Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered

Bungo Stray Dogs is extremely character-driven, and fans can’t get enough of Yukichi Fukuzawa. Let’s find out how old the president of the Armed Detective Agency really is and if looks can be deceiving.

How Old Is Yukichi Fukuzawa In Bungo Stray Dogs?

Named after the famous writer of the same name, Yukichi Fukuzawa is a key player in the overall plot of Bungo Stray Dogs. No matter how young he may appear in the manga and anime adaptations, he’s actually one of the oldest characters. As of the most recent arc, he is currently 45 years old.

This may come as a shock, especially due to how young he looks overall — after all, a 15-year-old in anime can have gray hair. But, it appears that even though he may look just as young as the rest of the group, he’s one of the more seasoned members after all. Now, if you want to see how he sounds in the anime adaptation, knowing where to stream it is rather important.

Where To Stream Bungo Stray Dogs Online

No matter if you’re just starting the anime out or you’ve been watching all of the previous seasons, knowing where you can catch the latest is always important. Thankfully, you can stream Bungo Stray Dogs on Crunchyroll.

If you’re hoping to give this one a shot and see if it’s the right anime for you, you can watch the entire first season for free with no subscription. However, if you’re hooked on it and want to keep watching to see what happens next, you’ll need to sign up for Crunchyroll Premium. With plenty of other fantastic shows like Haikyu!! available on the platform, it’s a no-brainer for any anime fan to sign up for it.

Bungo Stray Dogs is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

