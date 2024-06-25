How Old Is Jessica From Perfect Match? Answered

Jessica Vestal was one of Perfect Match Season 2’s couples, matched with Harry Jowsey. But what’s her age? Here’s the answer to how old Jessica from Perfect Match is.

Jessica’s Age in Perfect Match

Jessica from Perfect Match is 30 years old. She was 29 when filming Love is Blind Season 6, which took place (via Distractify) in March 2023. That would make her 30 years old, though she’s not shared her official birth date.

As for Perfect Match Season 2, she filmed that shortly after Love is Blind, so she could have still been 29 during the filming of that show.

What Happened to Jessica and Harry?

Jessica and Harry didn’t win Perfect Match Season 1, but did love bloom anyway? Unfortunately, it didn’t. The pair are not together, and whatever they had on the show fizzled out, leaving them to look elsewhere.

That said, they did have a slightly different take on the situation. The pair were interviewed by Netflix, post-show, and Harry remarked that “It didn’t work out, but we still have an amazing relationship, and I think the world of her.”

Jessica, on the other hand, curtly said, “We haven’t kept in contact,” suggesting she hasn’t been thinking about Harry much. On the subject of her current dating life, Jess told Netflix that “I’m trying to hold my cards a little close to my chest with that one right now.” So she could be seeing someone but it’s absolutely, definitely not Harry. That door is closed and locked.

She may well pop up on one of Netflix’s other reality TV shows, but since Love is Blind switches location each season, she’s unlikely to be on another season of that.

So the answer to how old is Jessica from Perfect Match is that she’s 30 and was 29 or 30 during filming of the show.

