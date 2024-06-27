How Old Is Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen?

There are plenty of old characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, but one who has been around a long time is Ryomen Sukuna. The ultra-powerful curse is someone all fans of the show will be familiar with, but here’s how old Sukuna really is.

What Is Ryomen Sukuna’s Age in Jujutsu Kaisen

No exact age is given for Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, however, it is said that he was born more than 1000 years ago. With this information, there seem to be two schools of thought about it, how long it has been since his birth, or how many years he was alive within the world.

All those years ago when Sukuna first lived he eventually died of natural causes but before his death he turned himself into cursed objects, the fingers we see reappear during the show and manga. Still, this would suggest he, as an entity is over 1000 years old, but If we discount the years that Sukuna existed only as a cursed object, then you could look at it as him only living around 150 years.

Unlike some characters from the Heian Era like Kenjaku and Tengen, Sukuna wasn’t around for the entirety of the 1000 years between then and the series, so really it’s up to you whether you’d classify him as being over 1000 or around 150. All that aside, he is one of the most ancient powers in the series and without a doubt one of, if not its strongest.

Realistically, regardless of whether he was conscious within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, or sealed away as an object, Sukuna was still around from the Heian Era, so we would classify him as being more than 1000 years old. One thing is for sure, he’s a lot older than his rival Satoru Gojo.

With Jujutsu Kaisen still going there’s no sign of Sukuna meeting his doom yet, so this powerful curse could potentially live another thousand years, it remains to be seen what happens next.

