Category:
Anime & Manga

How Old Is Tanjiro in Demon Slayer? Answered

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: May 29, 2024 07:10 am

Tanjiro Kamado is the main protagonist of Demon Slayer, who, after an unspeakable tragedy, seeks out a cure for his sister Nezuko, who has been transformed into a demon. During the events of the anime and Tanjiro’s trials, just how old is the character?

Tanjiro’s Age in Demon Slayer

Tanjiro attempts to talk to Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer

In the current season of the Demon Slayer anime (Season 4), Tanjiro is 16 years old. At the start of the series, when Tanjiuro’s family is first massacred by the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji, he is only 13 years old. Despite that young age, Tanjiro still attempts to save his sole surviving family member, his younger sister Nezuko. Her demon transformation doesn’t deter Tanjior in the slightest. After his training and journey to join the Demon Slayer Corps to find a way to cure his sister, the series shows him as 15 years old. At this point in the series, Nezuko is only a year younger than her older brother Tanjiro, as she is only 14 years old.

During and after the Entertainment District arc of the anime, Tanjiro is closer to 16 years old, as he spends several months in recovery due to a grueling battle with an upper-rank demon. The character has been through several traumatic events for someone so young, but that only reinforces the resilience of Tanjiro Kamado. Inouske and Zenitsu, friends of Tanjiro’s who also joined the Demon Slayer Corps at the same time he did, are 15 and 16, respectively. These characters are meant to be the next generation to step up in the Corps, and the talent they display at their young ages is a testament to that.

And that’s how old Tanjiro is in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc is available to stream on Crunchyroll, with new episodes every Sunday.

Post Tag:
Demon Slayer
Author
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.