How Old is Titus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2?

Time can get weird in science fiction and the true age of Titus can be hard to figure out as you play through Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Our guide will cover how old the protagonist of this sequel is based on the little bits of information that we have.

How Old is Titus in Space Marine 2?

Titus is around 400 years old at the start of Space Marine 2. Based on his age in the first game, his time spent in the Deathwatch, and the studs on his armor, we can make some assumptions. In the first game, Titus is confirmed to be 175 years old. This is a good base to start with, especially when time gets so warped in the series. But that’s just the start of piecing the puzzle together.

When the Space Marine 2 campaign starts, Titus is part of the Deathwatch chapter. We know for sure that he spent at least 100 years within this group. Once you get through the first mission and we get back to the classic blue armor we all recognize, we know for sure that around 300 years have passed. However, there are gaps between when the first game ends and his service and with the Deathwatch begins. For that, we need to make a couple more assumptions about his armor.

Some of the symbols on an Ultramarine’s armor hold significance for their experience or where they might have been. Studs, in particular, can give you an indication of how long a Marine has served. Typically each one marks 100 years, but they seem to mean around 50 years based on lore and character reactions within the game. Between the Deathwatch, the 50-year studs, and any time in stasis, the final age for Titus should be around 400 years old.

