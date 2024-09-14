How Parry Timing Works in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Explained

Melee weapons are half of the fun in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and to use them effectively, you need to understand the parry timing. This guide will explain exactly how the mechanic works across each melee weapon type so you can be unstoppable.

How to Parry in Space Marine 2

Hold the block button before the enemy attacks you to follow up with a parry. The block button and the parry are the same, and it’s not until after the initial block that you can parry an enemy blow. This whole system is based on animations rather than a simple button press. First, your character needs to start the animation with the block. You can watch your character’s arm to see him throw a counter strike after the block. This is the actual parry window.

Countering an attack that is highlighted in blue doesn’t really take any timing. But most of the melee attacks in the game can be parried unless they are highlighted in red. If you’re struggling, it’s likely because you are trying to parry an attack right before it hits you. To be fair, that’s how it works in most games. But you need to time the animation of the parry that follows the block. So if you want to counter an enemy melee attack, prepare to do it about one second before.

Parry Timing Changes in Space Marine 2

There are three different types of parrying on melee weapons: Balanced, Fencing, and Block. Most of the early-game melee weapons with no perks are going to have the balanced option by default. This allows for the standard parry timing after the initial block. Eventually, you get access to the other two choices as well, and they come with some changes.

Fencing has less of a block option and a much more forgiving parry window. Less preparation is required for a counterattack, making this the best option in the game for most classes. The Block designation on a melee weapon makes parrying impossible and you can only absorb damage. Compared to a simple parry, it’s not helpful outside of the Bulwark class. When you’re in the middle of a horde, the last thing you want to do is sit there and absorb countless damage with an unending block. Become the parry professional with Titus that you were meant to be instead.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.

