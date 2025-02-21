How Pirate Yakuza Sets Up a Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sequel

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Recommended Videos

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is mainly disconnected from the larger series, only taking place in the same location as the previous entry, Infinite Wealth. However, the game’s ending teases what fans can expect from the future of the Yakuza series and a possible sequel.

Pirate Yakuza Explores the Aftermath of Infinite Wealth

The game’s protagonist, Goro Majima, known as the Mad Dog of Shimano in previous Yakuza games, takes center stage as the playable character this time around. Unfortunately, the character has amnesia after waking up on the shore of an island near Hawaii, and he can’t remember anything about his past life. Choosing to become a pirate, Goro also decides to try and discover why he was in Hawaii in the first place, which is where the Nele Island location returns after serving as a focal point to the plot of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Nele Island served as the base of operations for Infinite Wealth‘s main villain, Bryce Fairchild, the “Sage” of the Palekana, a religious group that, Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and his party, fight throughout the previous game in the series. Pirate Yakuza shows the aftermath of the incident, with a few Palekana left assisting the Yakuza on the island with disposing of the nuclear waste. However, this newest entry in the series reveals that there was more to Nele Island than initially believed — it is actually home to the Esperanza Treasure, a legendary pile of loot that is also said to contain the elixir of life that grants immortality.

Pirate Yakuza seamlessly connects to Infinite Wealth without making newcomers feel lost in the story’s plot. It also integrates the new Madlantis location as a base that was previously used by Bryce before eventually being taken over by the Pirate Queen Michele. While Goro Majima may have played a small role in Infinite Wealth, he is in the spotlight in the aftermath of the game’s events as pirates run amok in the vacuum of power left by Bryce.

Pirate Yakuza Brings Some Familiar Faces Back and Teases Others

There are also some returning characters from previous Yakuza series, mainly those who were friends or subordinates of Goro Majima. Nishida, who appears in four of the earlier games as an aide to Goro, plays a minor supporting role. Really, it’s the character Taiga Saejima who provides the most significant connection to the series while also setting up the inevitable next installment. Taiga is the sworn brother of Goro, as well as the Ex-Saejima Family Patriarch. The character shows up halfway through the story in Chapter 3, and it’s not long before he joins Goro’s crew.

After all the swashbuckling and adventuring on the Goromaru, Pirate Yakuza’s story ends with Goro eventually regaining his memories and returning to Japan. While players think the game is over once the credits have rolled, there is still one final scene that basically confirms another Like a Dragon game is in development.

The scene in question features Taiga and Goro sharing a smoke outside a hospital building. It’s a quiet and subdued moment— a far cry from the exuberant dance and song scene that had just preceded it. The two ex-Yakuza discuss how old they have gotten and how important it is for people to still have dreams to chase after despite their long lives while discussing a currently unnamed person in the hospital who needs to remember what they’re living for. With that, the two enter the building, where it’s revealed via hospital room tag that they are visiting Kazuma Kiryu, the main character of most Yakuza games. Goro walks into the room and recounts the events of Pirate Yakuza to Kiryu before a “To Be Continued” title screen ends the game.

Kiryu was revealed to have cancer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, with the character supposedly having only six months to live. However, by the end of the game, Kiryu decides to receive treatment at a hospital for a chance of survival, though his fate has been left ambiguous both in Infinite Wealth and Pirate Yakuza. However, Goro and Taiga’s conversation in the post-credits scene seems to imply that Kiryu will make it out alright, and the next Like a Dragon/Yakuza game will feature the character’s triumphant return.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a fast-paced and fun action-packed adventure that serves as a great palate cleanser after the absolutely massive Infinite Wealth game. Moreover, newcomers to the series can enjoy it without knowing the game’s vast lore, but that doesn’t mean long-time fans aren’t rewarded for staying past the game’s credits. If anything, that tease at the end should get newer players intrigued enough to play the previous games for the first time before the inevitable next full-length installment in Like a Dragon comes out.

And that is how Pirate Yakuza sets up a Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sequel.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy