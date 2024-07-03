How Pokemon GO’s Team Rocket Battle Limit Works, Explained

If battling Team Rocket is a key part of your daily Pokemon GO gameplay, you’ve probably heard about the Team GO Rocket battle limit that’s recently been added. What exactly is the limit, and what happens if you reach it?

Recommended Videos

What Is the Team GO Rocket Battle Limit in Pokemon GO?

Recently, players learned that Niantic has instituted a limit to how many times trainers can battle Team GO Rocket in a 24-hour period. Because they haven’t publicly shared the exact number that can get accounts into trouble, fans are left to speculate about just how many GO Rocket battles we can do.

Some players suggested the limit was around 125 GO Rocket battles in 24 hours, but a few dedicated players have tested that number without running into any issues.

While we don’t have an exact number yet, we do know that players will face in-game consequences if they battle against Team GO Rocket a suspicious number of times in a single day.

Why Is There a Team GO Rocket Battle Limit?

Image via Niantic

So, why is Niantic putting up roadblocks for players facing off against Team Rocket? It is part of the game’s anti-cheating measures, meant to deter players from violating the game’s Terms of Service.

Because some players use banned means to gain benefits from Team Rocket battles and other in-game mechanics, Niantic flags user accounts that it suspects of “unusual activity” such as battling too many times in one day.

The limitation on how many battles with Team Rocket a trainer can take on in Pokemon GO is one of many anti-cheat rules, which also include a daily catch limit, PokeStop spin limit, and Encounter limit.

What Happens If You Reach the Team GO Rocket Battle Limit?

If you reach the still undetermined limit on daily Team GO Rocket battles, your account will likely be flagged. This usually means you’ll get a warning message from Niantic when trying to load the game, sharing that you’ve been temporarily limited.

According to players, Niantic operates under a three-strike policy with account flags like this. If it’s your first time getting a warning from Niantic, you’ll likely face in-game limits for about a week. A second strike will result in a longer limit period, while a third strike makes it likely you’ll be banned from Pokemon GO entirely.

Given that it seems the limit is well over 100 battles per day, most casual players should not run into any issues with their daily regular gameplay. If you’re concerned, make sure to take breaks and avoid behaviors that look like anything but authentic, human gameplay when engaging with Pokemon GO.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy