How to Solve Alan Wake 2’s Coffee World Gift Shop Puzzle

As you venture through Alan Wake 2‘s spooky Coffee World, you’ll need to open the safe in the park’s gift shop if you want to progress. If you’re stuck on how to crack the code, here’s how to solve the Coffee World gift shop puzzle.

How to Solve the Coffee World Gift Shop Puzzle in Alan Wake 2

One thing you have to say for Ilmo and Jakko, the two daring entrepreneurs of Bright Falls, is that they’re creative. While Coffee World in Alan Wake 2 itself seems like an interesting, if very odd, idea, the pair’s ingenuity extends into matters of safety and security. In an effort to keep Saga’s trailer key safe, they lock it inside a safe within the fair’s gift shop. Protected by a secret code, neither of them feels the need to tell Agent Anderson what numbers she needs to hit to open it up, so it’s all up to you.

Upon entering the gift shop, you’ll be able to find the safe in question tucked behind the counter. If you go to inspect it, you’ll find a note from Jakko that’s addressed to his brother. He complains that the code was changed from “Lookout, Fixer, Tracker,” to which Ilmo has responded that it’s now “Tracker, Lookout, Cleaner.” He also quips that it’s not rocket science, which simply isn’t cricket.

Anyway, those three terms aren’t helpful by themselves but if you spend some time in Saga’s Mind Place and use the Case Board and Profiling, you’ll eventually be able to deduce that the code is hidden inside the gift shop itself. Leave the till and begin poking around until you encounter a chalkboard with “News of the Week” scrawled on the left and “Our Team” on the right.

Under “Our Team,” you’ll find a series of photographs of Coffee World’s employees, each one having a different role. You’ll need to play a game of semantics by effectively matching “Tracker, Lookout, Cleaner” to three jobs represented on the board. It can be a little esoteric, so for the sake of this guide…

Tracker = Lost and Found

Lookout = Security

Cleaner = Janitor

Now that we’ve clarified this part of the puzzle, we need to use that information to crack open the safe. On the three jobs listed above, you’ll find a series of coffee bean stickers stuck over the photo of the correlating employee. There’s a single sticker over Susan (Lost and Found), four on Joonas (Security), and six on Victor (Janitor). Put those together and you’ll have your safe combination: 146.

Head back to the safe behind the counter, plug in the digits and you’ll be able to claim the key to Saga’s trailer. Onwards into that long night, champion!

